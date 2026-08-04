Megan McKenna a ‘disorientated mess’ following horrific break-in: ‘They’re going to come in and kill my dog’

Megan McKenna has revealed she moved to Germany full-time after three masked men carrying machetes and baseball bats broke into her home while she was alone.

Speaking on the Great Company With Jamie Laing podcast, the former The Only Way Is Essex star explained that she had kept the ordeal private while legal proceedings were taking place. She said the aftermath also unfolded while she was undergoing IVF treatment to conceive son Landon.

Megan said the break-in left her frightened to remain in England without her footballer husband Oliver Burke, who was based in Germany.

“I was robbed really badly in my own home. It scared me so much to be in the UK and to live in the UK on my own, because obviously Ollie’s in Germany,” she said.

Megan recalled a horrific ordeal at home (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Megan McKenna recalls masked intruders entering her home

According to Megan, she had fallen asleep at around 11pm before waking to find the house “shaking”.

She had locked her bedroom door. However, she said the intruders began breaking through a false wall connecting her dressing room and bedroom. Megan described the men as masked and said they were armed with machetes and baseball bats.

“I was such a disorientated mess, I was like, What?’ And then I just knew that it was happening to me, and I was like, Oh my God’,” she said.

“I get goose pimples now thinking about it. They were inside my house, but I lock my bedroom door every night because I always worry about something happening to me when I’m on my own. The next thing I know, my mirror has come off my wall, and they’re hacking a hole through my wall with a baseball bat.

“They’re three masked men with machetes and baseball bats, and they managed to hack a hole in my wall because it was a fake wall going onto my dressing room, linked to my bedroom.”

Megan called the police, who she said told her not to confront the intruders while officers travelled to the property.

“They were in my house for seven minutes. It was the longest seven minutes I’ve ever experienced in my entire life,” she continued.

Why Megan no longer felt safe in England

Megan explained that she feared for her dog and approached one of the men despite being naked. She said he took her jewellery, while she also cut her foot during the incident.

“I said, ‘If I don’t go and talk to them and ask them what they want, they’re going to come in and kill my dog.’ I went over to them. I was naked,” Megan added.

The intruders then left. Megan believes the jewellery had been their intended target and described the break-in as targeted.

Megan praised the police response on the night but said the experience had left her feeling unsafe in her own home.

She also said the men were caught and faced trial. According to Megan, they were released a year later. No further details about the case were provided in the report of her podcast appearance.

Discussing the emotional impact, Megan said an experience like that “changes you forever”. Her fear of living alone in England while Oliver was working in Germany ultimately contributed to her decision to relocate there full-time.

Megan and Oliver welcomed Landon in October 2024 and married in June 2025. Oliver currently plays for Union Berlin, having previously been with SV Werder Bremen.

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