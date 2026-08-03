Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Tim uncovers a crime scene

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal a shocking discovery for Tim Metcalfe as he finds himself caught up in a murder investigation involving his cousin Richie.

Meanwhile, Sarah Platt makes the heartbreaking decision to end things with Kit Green and urges him to put his future and career first.

Here’s everything happening in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

1. Tim discovers a shocking crime scene

Tim Metcalfe’s attempt to keep quiet about a wild lads’ night quickly comes back to haunt him when cousin Richie arrives at his door after being kicked out by his wife Rachel.

Although Sally reluctantly agrees to let him stay, she soon makes it clear she wants Richie gone.

Tim encourages Richie to try and save his marriage, but later, when he returns his forgotten wallet, he is horrified to find Richie standing at the door covered in blood. Shocked by what he sees, Tim wastes no time in calling the police.

2. Tim and Sally take in Lucy in Coronation Street spoilers

Tim is left questioning whether his advice to Richie made things worse when Richie is charged with Rachel’s murder.

After Lisa reveals Richie claims he acted in self-defence and that their daughter Lucy has been taken into care, Tim and Sally are left stunned.

Things become even more complicated when Tim agrees to let Lucy move in after her foster placement falls through, without discussing it with Sally first.

But as the traumatised youngster struggles to settle into her new surroundings and runs away, Tim and Sally begin to wonder whether they’ve taken on more than they can cope with.

3. Lily clashes with Lucy

Life with Lucy proves challenging for Tim and Sally as they struggle to help her adjust.

After Lucy is left terrified by a nightmare, tensions rise when Tim blames Sally, claiming Rachel might still be alive if Richie had been allowed to stay.

Later, things take another worrying turn when Lily Platt finds Lucy alone in Victoria Garden. After Lily calls her a freak, Lucy lashes out and grabs her arm, leaving Jodie to step in.

4. Alya decides to sell up in Coronation Street spoilers

Dylan finds himself struggling emotionally when Alya refuses to let him work in the kitchen, leaving him feeling disappointed.

Things get worse when a tense moment with Ronnie during lunch service escalates, forcing Alya to intervene.

Meanwhile, Idris once again makes an offer to buy Alya’s share of Speed Daal. After Adam points out that she has missed an important legal deadline, Alya finally makes a huge decision.

She tells Leanne she plans to sell her share of the restaurant, leaving the future of Speed Daal uncertain.

5. Idris makes Alya a tempting offer

Alya’s decision to sell her share of Speed Daal takes another turn when she shows potential buyer Gavin around.

However, Idris is keeping a close eye on proceedings and later approaches Gavin himself. Nick and Toyah then warn Leanne that Idris could be trying to frighten him away.

As doubts continue to grow, Idris helps out during the lunch rush before making Alya a tempting offer of £35k cash for her share of the restaurant.

6. Sarah ends things with Kit

Sarah is left shaken when she faces a terrifying moment in prison as a hardened inmate sends her a threatening look.

During a visit, Bethany is horrified to see Sarah’s bruised face, but Sarah quickly dismisses her concerns.

Later, Kit is devastated when Sarah admits she still loves him but insists they need to end their relationship. Determined not to let her situation damage his career, Sarah stands by her decision and leaves Kit struggling with his feelings.

7. Jodie sets her sights on Kit in Coronation Street spoilers

After drowning his sorrows with vodka, Kit admits to Jodie that Sarah has ended their relationship.

Jodie attempts to get closer to him, but Kit isn’t interested and walks away.

However, she isn’t ready to give up just yet and later tracks him down. Offering to buy him a pizza, Jodie tells him there’s nothing worse than a broken heart.

Will Kit fall for her charm?

8. Harry struggles with Kit’s decision

Kit and Bethany decide it’s best for Harry if Kit stays at the flat.

However, when Kit reveals he has booked Harry into Little Big Shotz for the whole week because he can’t look after him, Harry reacts badly and throws his dinner across the room in a huge tantrum.

With Bethany out on a date with Roman, can Kit calm Harry down before things spiral further?

9. Sarah finds support in prison

Sarah opens up to fellow inmate Kacey about her worries for Harry and admits she is grateful her ex has stepped up to help.

But when Kacey reveals that everyone knows he is a police officer, Sarah is shocked.

After another inmate threatens her, Kacey promises she will protect Sarah. Later, Bethany notices Kacey watching them closely, but Sarah insists her new friend has been a lifeline during her time behind bars.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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