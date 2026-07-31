EastEnders introduces the Hawkins family as Holby City star Patricia Potter joins the soap

EastEnders is welcoming a brand new family to Albert Square this summer. Nicola Mitchell’s estranged relatives are arriving in Walford, ready to stir up plenty of drama.

Nicola’s sister Gemma, who she called during Thursday’s (July 30) episode, will soon make her way to the Square alongside the rest of the Hawkins family.

Nicola has a complicated history with her relatives. And, viewers can expect some long-buried issues to come bubbling back to the surface.

Nicola’s relatives are arriving (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders introduces the Hawkins family

This summer, Nicola’s sister Gemma and her husband Ned will arrive in Walford with their son Ryder. They’ll also be joined by Nicola’s other sister Jodie and their mum Rose, as well as the family’s adorable dog.

The Hawkins family’s arrival will force Nicola to face her past. And, fans will finally begin to discover why she has kept her distance from them for so long.

The new additions will be played by a talented group of familiar faces. Former Holby City star Patricia Potter will take on the role of Gemma.

Beyond Paradise actor Jamie Bamber will play Ned Roper. And, Felix Uff stars as Ryder, Marian McLoughlin takes on the role of Rose, and Anna Constable plays Jodie.

The family have already started filming their first scenes, which are set to air later this summer.

EastEnders Executive Producer Ben Wadey teased: “The Hawkins family are a fantastic addition to Walford. While the family share a fierce loyalty to one another, decades of complicated history and Nicola’s estrangement from them has left fractures within the family that are far from healed. We’re all very excited for what we have planned for the family, and we can’t wait for the audience to meet them.”

New faces are switching things up (Credit: BBC)

Patricia Potter shares excitement over EastEnders role

Patricia Potter has shared her excitement at joining the iconic soap as part of the new family. She said: “I am so delighted to be joining this iconic show as part of a new family. What a joy and a privilege to be working with such talented actors and wonderful people. I couldn’t be more excited and grateful!”

Jamie Bamber also revealed what the role means to him, explaining: “When 12-year-old me rushed home from school in 1985 to catch the very first episode of EastEnders, I could never have dreamed that one day I’d be walking onto the iconic Albert Square as a character myself. It’s a privilege I don’t take lightly, and I’m thrilled to be making my mark on this crown jewel of my beloved BBC.”

New cast members react to joining the soap

Marian McLoughlin added: “I feel so lucky to be joining such a brilliant cast and I can’t wait for the viewers to meet the Hawkins family. Now in my 70s, this is an opportunity I never expected, and I am incredibly grateful to be part of such a cherished drama.”

Felix Uff shared: “EastEnders is a staple of British culture and it’s a real privilege to join the cast. I can’t wait for everyone to see the Hawkins family shaking things up!”

Anna Constable also said: “Growing up watching EastEnders I never thought a disabled actress like me could ever land a role like this. But here I am loud and proud and taking no prisoners in mine or Jodie’s wake.”

With Nicola’s family set to arrive on the Square, it looks like the Hawkins clan could be bringing plenty of secrets, tension and drama with them. Fans won’t have to wait long to see how they shake up life in Walford.

Read more: Who’s leaving, joining and returning to EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs weeknights on BBC One at 7.30pm.