As Emmerdale fans fear for Billy after brutal attack, Jay Kontzle’s future on soap explored

Emmerdale tonight (Thursday, July 30), saw Billy Fletcher left lying in a pool of blood at the Depot after failing to answer a phone call.

Earlier in the episode, Billy ended things with Gabby Thomas after admitting that his feelings for Dawn Fletcher hadn’t gone away. Meanwhile, Joe Tate discovered the truth about Billy and Dawn’s kiss.

But, after the shocking attack, could Billy’s future in the village now be at risk?

Billy ended his relationship with Gabby in Emmerdale

Viewers will know that Billy kissed his ex-wife Dawn earlier this week, despite her upcoming wedding to Joe Tate.

Dawn quickly made it clear that she saw the moment as a mistake and insisted Billy had misunderstood their friendship. However, Billy couldn’t ignore the fact that his feelings for her had returned.

During tonight’s episode, Billy opened up to Caleb at the Depot about the kiss. Their conversation made Billy realise that it wasn’t fair to continue his relationship with Gabby. His heart was still with Dawn.

He decided to be honest with Gabby and told her that he wanted to end their relationship because something ‘didn’t feel right.’

Gabby was crushed, believing that things between them were finally heading somewhere after yet another painful rejection.

She soon vowed to get revenge, but she wasn’t the only person left angry with Billy.

Billy was attacked (Credit: ITV)

Billy attacked after Joe learns about Dawn kiss

At the Depot, Joe Tate discovered that Caleb, Kerry and Billy had been involved in dropping off fake car parts.

After being caught out, Caleb managed to turn the situation around by revealing some information of his own.

He told Joe about Billy’s kiss with Dawn, leaving Joe shocked as he had no idea it had happened. He was furious that Billy had made a move on his bride-to-be, while Dawn had kept quiet about it too.

Later, Joe told Graham what had happened, with Graham encouraging him to speak to Dawn and hear her side of the story.

However, Joe was clearly looking for revenge. After Gabby told Dawn that Billy had ended their relationship, Dawn was left stunned and called Billy.

Billy was meant to be completing one final drop-off for work, unaware that Joe already knew about both the kiss and the dodgy dealings.

But, when Dawn tried to reach him, Billy failed to answer.

The episode then ended with Billy lying injured on the Depot floor in a pool of blood. But, has Billy’s time in the village come to a devastating end?

Emmerdale fans fear for Billy’s future

Following the shocking scenes, viewers have taken to social media to share their fears that Billy could have been killed off.

One fan on X commented: “If they’ve killed off Billy and Dawn’s due to exit (whenever that is) the kids have no one….thats looks like a lot of blood from his head!”

Another person complained: “No, leave Billy alone.”

A third person added: “I really really hope that Billy is not leaving, I think he’s amazing xxx”

A fourth person shared: “Killing Billy off, I think.”

Will Billy survive? (Credit: ITV)

Jay Kontzle’s Emmerdale future explored

There has been no official announcement confirming that Jay Kontzle is leaving Emmerdale as Billy.

However, with Olivia Bromley reportedly set to leave the soap as Dawn later this year, Billy’s future could be uncertain.

The character’s strongest links in the village are with Dawn and their children, meaning his place in Emmerdale could be in question if those connections change.

It’s also worth noting that Billy hasn’t been mentioned in any further spoilers for the rest of this week or next week. However, Gabby is left devastated when she discovers that Billy kissed Dawn while they were still together.

Billy appeared to have lost a lot of blood, but the medics of Soapland have rescued characters from dramatic situations before.

For now, viewers will have to keep watching to discover whether Billy survives the attack, and who was responsible for leaving him fighting for his life.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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