Dawn Fletcher appeared to make a huge decision about her future with Joe Tate in Emmerdale tonight, leaving fans wondering whether her rumoured exit storyline has taken another dramatic turn.

For weeks Dawn has been secretly plotting to bring Joe down with help from Moira and Cain Dingle. But after Wednesday’s episode (May 20), everything suddenly looked far more complicated as old feelings resurfaced in a big way.

Joe knew what Dawn was up to (Credit: ITV)

Joe discovered Dawn’s betrayal in Emmerdale

Earlier this week it became obvious that Joe had uncovered Dawn’s plan to scam him out of his money before leaving with the children.

Dawn has been working with Moira and Cain behind Joe’s back, secretly moving cash while preparing to destroy him emotionally and financially. But the pressure has clearly started to get to her.

Moira recently begged Dawn to walk away before things spiralled any further, especially with Cain struggling to control his anger towards Joe. She urged her to take the money she already had and leave while she still could.

But Dawn refused.

She admitted Billy was a huge reason why she couldn’t simply disappear with the children. She then also insisted she wanted to finish things her own way.

At the same time, viewers could see Joe was quietly watching everything unfold and waiting for the right moment to act.

Joe and Dawn made their feelings clear (Credit: ITV)

Dawn and Joe grow closer again in Emmerdale tonight

During tonight’s episode, Graham pushed Joe to deal with Dawn immediately. However, Joe insisted he already had everything under control.

Not long later, Graham arrived back at Home Farm and discovered Dawn collapsed at the bottom of the stairs, with Joe standing nearby.

Clearly fearing the worst, Graham demanded to know what Joe had done.

Dawn was rushed to hospital, where doctors later confirmed she had fainted because of low iron levels. Joe was stunned Graham believed he could hurt Dawn or their unborn baby.

Thankfully the baby was also found to be healthy, and Joe became emotional with relief, something which appeared to catch Dawn off guard.

Back at Home Farm, Joe fussed over Dawn and admitted losing her and the children would destroy him. The heartfelt moment seemed to affect Dawn deeply as she prepared to finally confess everything.

Joe gently reassured her by saying: “You can tell me anything and we will work through it together.”

But at the last second, Dawn lost her nerve and instead told him: “I love you and I always will.”

Will Dawn really leave Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

Is Dawn still leaving Emmerdale?

The pair then shared a passionate kiss, making it clear there are still very real feelings between them despite everything that has happened.

It now looks like Dawn may be seriously questioning whether she wants to go through with the plan at all.

Joe later admitted to Graham that he never intended to punish Dawn. Instead, he wanted to prove he could change and hoped she would choose him willingly. For now at least, revenge does not appear to be part of his plan.

However, reports last month claimed Olivia Bromley had been axed from the soap, meaning Dawn’s departure storyline is still expected to happen at some point.

Emmerdale bosses have not confirmed exactly when Dawn will leave or how her exit will unfold, but the summer is believed to be the likely timeframe.

So while tonight’s episode hinted at a possible reconciliation with Joe, there is still every chance darker scenes are ahead for Dawn before she finally leaves the village.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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