Josh Widdicombe’s future on The Last Leg revealed by Channel 4 as he joins Strictly as host

Josh Widdicombe’s future on The Last Leg has been confirmed after the comedian landed a huge new Strictly role.

The funnyman, 43, was recently unveiled as one of the brand new hosts set to front the BBC One ballroom show when it returns later this year.

Josh is one of the new hosts (Credit: BBC)

Josh Widdicombe joins Strictly

On Tuesday (May 19), the BBC confirmed that Josh will be joining Strictly 2026 as one of its new hosts.

He’ll front the series alongside Emma Willis and Strictly favourite Johannes Radebe.

“Dancing the Charleston dressed as a penguin for the 2024 Christmas Special of Strictly remains my career high point, so I am giddy with excitement, honoured and a little overawed to be given the chance to step into the biggest shoes in television,” Josh said.

“I adore Emma and Jojo and can’t wait to spend my weekends with them. I’ll dust off the penguin costume.”

Strictly executive producer Sarah James also praised Josh following the announcement.

“Josh had us all in stitches with his unique style of self-deprecating humour and razor-sharp wit – and let’s not forget, he got a 10 from Anton in the Christmas Special, so I think he already considers himself a pro dancer…” she said.

Josh has been on The Last Leg since 2012 (Credit: Channel 4)

Josh’s future on The Last Leg

Following the Strictly news, some fans began wondering what it could mean for Josh’s long-running role on Channel 4 hit The Last Leg.

Josh has appeared on the show alongside Adam Hills and Alex Brooker since 2012.

But viewers needn’t worry, as Josh won’t be leaving the programme behind.

According to The Sun, Channel 4 has confirmed that Josh will remain on The Last Leg despite taking on his new Strictly duties.

The schedules reportedly don’t clash, meaning he can continue filming both shows.

TV Guide has contacted Channel 4 for comment.

Shirley revealed some big news (Credit: The Joe Vulpis Podcast / YouTube)

New dancers to join Strictly

Meanwhile, there has been even more Strictly news this week after Shirley Ballas appeared to reveal that five new professional dancers are joining the show.

The update follows reports that Gorka Marquez, Karen Hauer, Luba Mushtuk, Michelle Tsiakkas and Nadiya Bychkova have all been axed.

Speaking to The Sun, Shirley teased: “I think everybody is going to enjoy the new series. We got five new professionals coming in, some fantastic dancers. All in all, it’s having tweaks left, right and centre and it’s getting a new face!”

Shirley also had kind words for the new hosting line-up, including Josh.

“I met Josh for the first time this week, he’s a charming chap,” she said

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing pros ‘screaming’ as Johannes Radebe’s new role on series ‘revealed’

Strictly returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

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