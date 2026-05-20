Rita Simons debuts ‘amazing’ new look after major operation amid agonising health battle

Months after undergoing a major operation, Rita Simons has revealed her gorgeous new look – and fans can’t get enough of it.

The EastEnders legend announced in March that she was preparing to have a breast reduction, as a direct result of scoliosis, a condition she previously spoke about suffering from.

A month later, Rita went under the knife and has been keeping fans updated on her recovery since. And now, Rita has debuted a stunning new makeover.

Rita is famous for her blonde locks (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)

Rita Simons reveals new look after ‘midlife crisis’

On Monday (May 18) Rita took to her Instagram and shared a video of her undergoing a gorgeous hair makeover.

Famous for her blonde locks, Rita has opted to switch things up dramatically, choosing a gorgeous light baby pink colour.

In the video, Rita can be seen dying her blonde hair before showing off the finished look. She wrote on top of the video: “Come and have a midlife crisis with me.”

Meanwhile, in the caption, Rita penned: “I thought this might end in disaster. Instead I accidentally remembered who I am. Loving it.

“Life feels very different lately… but in a good way. Lots of newness. Lots of fun projects aligning with yesterday’s New Moon.

“Finally feels like I’m coming out the other side of recovery. Life is good (today!) Also I ate some hair. It was not ok. Happy Monday you beauties.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rita Simons (@rita_simonsofficial)

Fans go wild over Rita’s new look

As expected, Rita’s fans couldn’t get enough of her new look. In the comments section, one person declared: “This looks amazing!”

Another added: “Oh my days, I absolutely love it!!!! It looks friggin awesome.” A third chimed in: “Love the hair colour, it really suits you.”

In March, Rita revealed she was due to have breast reduction surgery to help alleviate severe back pain caused by her ongoing battle with scoliosis.

My focus is on doing everything I can to reduce pain

In a candid Instagram post, she explained just how much her boobs have affected her condition. Rita shared: “Because of my particular scoliosis and the state of the rest of my back, I’m not a candidate for spinal surgery.

“My spine can’t be ‘fixed’, so my focus is on doing everything I can to reduce pain and slow the progression of the curves.

“They’ll never be cured — so we work with what we’ve got. I can’t lie… pain relief aside, I’m also looking forward to not having the rib hump at the back and the two mountains at the front. Let’s lose those mountains.”

Read more: Rita Simons, 48, flooded with support as she shares heartwarming family update: ‘My beautiful babies’

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