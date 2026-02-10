Rita Simons, 48, flooded with support as she shares heartwarming family update: ‘My beautiful babies’

Actress Rita Simons is celebrating her twin daughters’ 20th birthdays in an adorable post.

The EastEnders legend, who famously played Roxy Mitchell in the BBC soap opera between 2007 and 2017, welcomed her daughters, Maiya and Jaimee Silveston, in 2006, whom she shares with ex-husband Theo Silveston.

Rita Simons welcomed her daughters in 2006 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Rita Simons celebrates daughters big birthday

In an Instagram post shared this morning (February 10), Rita shared a wholesome video that featured a variety of photos of herself with her daughters from throughout the years.

In her caption, she wrote: “My beautiful babies turn 20 today. HOW is this possible!”

“I love these [two] humans more than I could ever articulate properly. Two of the funniest, smartest, most generous and kind, talented and beautiful human beings I know. Your energy and your light is infectious and to top it off you both know exactly who you are already.”

Rita added: “I say it every time and I’ll say it again…my biggest teachers in life. I love you both my little kick ass ones. Happy birthday. Mama.”

Over the top played Alex Warren’s emotional hit Ordinary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rita Simons (@rita_simonsofficial)

‘This is gorgeous’

The upload didn’t go unnoticed by Rita’s 520,000 followers, as many people rushed to the comments section to offer their support.

“OMG !!! That is insane. How are our babies 20?!? Sending huge love and happy birthday to your gorgeous girls xx,” one user wrote.

“Happy Birthday you beauties! Love you the mostest,” another person shared.

“Wowzers!!! From the cutest twins to beautiful young women, have a fabulous day and here’s to the next chapter of adulthood xxxxx happy birthday to you both x,” a third remarked.

“Aww, this is gorgeous, happy birthday girls,” a foruth said.

Maiya appeared in the comments also, writing: “Love you!” In response, Rita replied: “Love you curly wurly.”

