Rhian Sugden breaks her silence over Vernon Kay and Tess Daly split announcement following sexting scandal

Rhian Sugden has broken her silence after Vernon Kay and Tess Daly announced they were splitting up.

Vernon and Tess shocked fans with news that they were splitting up. The pair shared a joint statement last Friday (May 8), where they said they were separating “amicably”.

They got married in 2003 and share two daughters — Phoebe, 21, and Amber, 16.

Their marriage wasn’t short of challenges, however. In 2010, Vernon admitted to sending racy texts to glamour model Rhian Sugden. At the time of the scandal, Tess and Vernon were determined to save their marriage.

Rhian has broken her silence over Tess and Vernon split (Credit: Instagram)

Rhian Sugden breaks silence over Tess Daly and Vernon Kay split

Since their split announcement, Rhian has broken her silence on the matter with a statement today (May 12).

On her Instagram Story, she wrote: “You’d think there would be more interesting news knocking about than dragging up something from over 16 years ago?”

Since the news, Rhian revealed she has started to be harassed and followed in public.

“Following me, taking photos of me, sending two men to knock on my door while I’m home alone, knocking on family members’ doors, looking for me at my business premises and following me to my son’s nursery for a comment is completely out of order,” she continued.

Rhian concluded: “Please stop approaching me for a comment on somebody else’s private life. I don’t have one.”

Tess and Vernon got married in 2003 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘It ruined everything for me’

In 2010, Vernon Kay admitted to exchanging explicit messages with Rhian after they reportedly met at a club in Bolton.

At the time, he had been married to Tess for seven years and the couple were raising their two young daughters.

However, Vernon’s representatives denied that his contact with Rhian had gone any further than messaging.

“They never at any point had a physical sexual relationship,” they stated.

Rhian later spoke out about the scandal in a Channel 4 documentary, Page Three: The Naked Truth.

“He just got away with it. It ruined everything for me,” she said. “I felt like I was going up and up with my career and then that came along. I wish I’d never met him. He got to give an apology on the radio and just got to carry on, with Family Fortunes, ironically. It still makes me feel sick.”

Read more: Vernon Kay breaks silence on Tess Daly split live on Radio 2 as he shares new statement

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.