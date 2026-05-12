Beverley Callard supported as she makes heartbreaking sex confession amid breast cancer battle

Beverley Callard has made a candid sex confession amid her breast cancer battle.

The much-loved Liz McDonald star, 68, confirmed earlier this year that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. Since then, Beverley has been keeping fans in the loop about her cancer journey and recently revealed she would be starting treatment soon.

And this week, Beverley issued a fresh update in which she candidly shared that she felt like “half a woman” as a result of the cancer.

Beverley revealed her cancer news this year (Credit: YouTube)

Beverley Callard’s sex confession amid cancer battle

This week, (May 12) Beverley took to her Instagram and shared a video where she said: “If you’re a bit prudish or old-fashioned or shy, maybe you shouldn’t watch this.

“That was a trigger warning, just in case. I’m going to be really blunt and really honest.

“Jon [McEwan, her husband] and I are watching this series, and on Friday we were watching an episode, and it was really romantic and quite sexual. To cut a very long story short, this couple were getting it on, and being romantic, and [the character] said: ‘Oooh, I want you to wear this, and I want you to dance for me.’

“I was sitting there thinking, I wonder what Jon is thinking now. I can’t do anything like that anymore. Not that I do that for everybody, I hasten to add! But sometimes…you know!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beverley Callard (@beverleycallard)

‘I’m half a woman’

The soap star then went on to recall: “Occasionally, when Jon came in from work, if there was no one else around, he would pull up in his van and, when he looked through the window to see where I was, I’d flash him and be stupid and giddy and we’d both laugh. On Valentine’s Day, you get dressed up, and other days as well…

“I just thought, I can’t do all that anymore. I’m half a woman. And then I went into this complete confidence crisis. I’d had a few good days but that got me. I didn’t go into depression, I just had this confidence crisis. I didn’t tell Jon until last night and he said: ‘I don’t think that way, at all. Not at all.'”

She then asked viewers: “Does anybody else think like that? Or am I the most self-indulgent person in the whole world? Does everybody have feelings like that?”

Beverley supported by fans

Beverley captioned the video: “Cancer takes so much from you, in so many different ways… and more recently I feel like I’m having a confidence crisis and I absolutely hate it. Am I worrying about the wrong things or do other people feel this way too? Sorry if this is a TMI post.”

And fans quickly flooded the comments section with support. One person wrote: “Bev you are perfect as you are lovely and I’m sure your John feels the same. You’re a warrior.”

Someone else added: “You are beautiful inside and out and your John loves you so much, lovely perfectly matched couple and I love how you say it like it is.”

A third chimed in: “Your honesty is amazing truly. After everything you’ve been through you look fantastic. You are truly an admirable woman. Thanks for sharing your thoughts, you’re inspiration to many. Never change.”

Read more: Beverley Callard ‘popping the champagne’ as cancer results back and it’s ‘great news’

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