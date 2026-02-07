Coronation Street legend Beverley Callard reveals she’s been diagnosed with cancer in emotional live TV interview

Coronation Street legend Beverley Callard has revealed that she’s been diagnosed with cancer.

Beverley, 68, shared the news on Patrick Kielty’s Late Late Show last night (February 6). She said she was told the news 20 minutes before she was due to film her first scenes on Dublin-based soap opera Fair City.

Now, Beverley is heading back to England for treatment.

Coronation Street legend Beverley Callard has been diagnosed with breast cancer (Credit: YouTube)

Beverley Callard diagnosed with cancer

In an emotional live TV interview, Beverley shared that she has recently been diagnosed with breast cancer.

She told Patrick Kielty that she’ll need an operation and radiotherapy. However, she assured viewers that she was “absolutely fine” and that doctors had caught the cancer in its “very early stages”.

Beverley said: “I’d had some tests just before I left the UK and literally 15 to 20 minutes before [her first scene] I was in my dressing room at Fair City, getting ready to go on, and I was quite nervous and thinking, I hope everybody thinks I’m alright.

“And my consultant rang me and said: ‘You’ve got to come back to the UK.’ I said: ‘Well I can’t possibly, you know, I’ve just taken a new job I’m away for a month.’ I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” she then shared.

The actress will now undergo surgery and radiotherapy (Credit: YouTube)

More tests, surgery and radiotherapy

Beverley then explained what happens next.

She shared: “I’m fine. I’m absolutely fine. My head was a bit mashed for the first few days. It’s very early stages, and I’m along with, you know, thousands of other women as well.

“It’s early stages. I travel back to the UK tomorrow, just for a couple of weeks. They’re going to test lymph nodes and lymph glands and all that. I need an operation and some radiotherapy, and then I’m coming back to Fair City, so I will be back in just a few weeks.”

Support from fans and friends

Hayley Tamaddon, who also appeared in Coronation Street, was among those sending their support. She posted: “Sending huge love and strength to you Bev.”

Another follower added: “God bless her, it’s not easy getting that diagnosis, and I know it too well. She’s a tough lady and will be just fine.”

“Wishing you good luck with surgery and treatment. Glad they found it early. Strength and love to you,” said another.

Read more: Why Beverley Callard really quit her role as Liz McDonald in Coronation Street

Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.