MAFS Australia’s Gia ‘grateful’ for daughter and new boyfriend as she drops clue to new job change

MAFS Australia star Gia Fleur has dropped a big hint about her next career move, and it is not something fans probably saw coming.

After becoming one of the most talked about brides on this year’s E4 series, Gia appears ready to swap reality TV drama for something completely different.

And she gave followers a glimpse into her new plans while sharing cosy snaps with her boyfriend and daughter.

MAFS Australia’s Gia Fleur has hinted at a career change now she has split with Scott McCristal (Channel 4)

MAFS Australia’s Gia hints at new career

UK viewers watched Gia return for the final dinner party of the series last night.

She was then grilled on spin-off show Married At First Sight: After The Dinner Party over the lies she told during the experiment.

One thing is now completely clear though. Gia and Scott McCristal are very much over.

Fresh from the drama, Gia has now shared a personal update with fans on Instagram, posting a collection of recent photos from her life. One picture showed her standing in the middle of a kitchen renovation.

She then hinted at a brand new direction once the work is complete. She revealed plans to create cooking content online.

The former disability worker captioned the post: “Life lately has consisted of podcasts, renovations and mum life. And I’m not mad about it!

“Cannot wait until kitchen is done get ready for cooking content.”

Gia has disabled comments on the upload, meaning fans cannot publicly react to the possible career switch.

Still, her former husband Scott often praised her cooking skills during the show, so she may already have one supporter there.

Gia’s daughter pictured with her new boyfriend

The social media update also included several photos of Gia’s daughter Willa and her boyfriend Alan Wallace.

Gia’s relationship with Alan first became public at the end of March, before MAFS Australia had even finished airing in Australia.

Reports claimed show bosses were unhappy that the romance appeared to spoil the outcome of the experiment. But Gia now seems happy to openly share the relationship online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gia Fleur (@giafleurrr)

(Scroll through the pictures above to see Gia’s daughter and her new boyfriend Alan)

The post featured photos of Willa at gymnastics and playing cards with the family dog. Other clips showed Alan joining them for crazy golf.

Elsewhere on Gia’s Instagram, she shared another video of Alan walking with his arm around Willa as the pair danced together.

Gia captioned the clip: “These two, grateful.”

Once again, comments were switched off.

How did Gia meet Alan?

In a surprising twist, Gia has revealed she actually met Alan through Scott.

Alan previously dated one of Scott’s exes, and Gia contacted him while trying to learn more about Scott during problems in their marriage.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, Gia explained: “We were FaceTiming Alan because there was a situation where he was with Scott’s ex and I was honestly trying to dig up some dirt in Scott at that point, because we were going downhill.”

Gia admitted she thought Alan was “kind of hot” and said they remained friends for several months before things turned romantic after her split from Scott.

The pair are now living together.

“Yeah, we’ve moved in together… while we sit here right now he is taking my daughter to school. He’s the best guy ever,” she said.

With a new relationship, a home renovation and possible cooking content on the horizon, Gia clearly has plenty keeping her busy after MAFS Australia.

Read more: MAFS Australia’s Scott throws huge divorce party with new girlfriend after explosive Gia split

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page