MAFS Australia’s Scott throws huge divorce party with new girlfriend after explosive Gia split: ‘Thank goodness you left her!’

MAFS Australia may be nearly over, but for Scott and Gia Fleur, their relationship drama is still going on.

But, after months of chaos, heartbreak and public fallout, Scott appears more than ready to move on.

Following their explosive final scenes on the show, Scott marked the end of his marriage in a very bold way. He has thrown a divorce party, alongside his MAFS co-stars.

MAFS Australia Scott divorce party (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened to Scott and Gia during MAFS Australia?

Scott and Gia’s relationship completely unravelled after the experiment’s final task. This was when the participants were sent to meet their alternative matches.

After openly flirting with her match, James, Gia decided she wanted to leave the experiment with Scott. But while Scott initially agreed, he later changed his mind. He wanted to stay through to the end of the process.

That decision sparked a huge argument between the pair, with Gia storming off and leaving Scott standing alone in the street. She got into an Uber, claiming she was returning to Melbourne.

It later emerged she had not gone home at all and instead stayed in Sydney ahead of the final Dinner Party.

During the dramatic Dinner Party episode on May 7, Scott finally confronted Gia over her lies and brought their relationship to an end for good.

Now that their storyline has aired in full, Scott no longer has to keep quiet about moving on. And it seems he wanted to celebrate that freedom in style.

Scroll to the last pic of his Instagram post to see his divorce cake!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott McCristal (@scott_mccristal)

Who attended Scott’s divorce party?

Scott shared snaps from the event on Instagram, posting a carousel of photos featuring several of his MAFS Australia castmates.

Alongside the post, he wrote: “Photo dump with a few of my MAFS peeps. Thanks so much for hosting this event.”

Among those attending were fellow participants David, Stephen and Sam, all joining Scott for the celebration.

But it was the final image in the post that really got fans talking. Standing beside a large cake and smiling at the camera, Scott revealed the true purpose of the event—with the cake decorated with the words: “Just divorced”.

Viewers quickly flooded the comments with support, many praising Scott for finally walking away from the relationship.

One fan wrote: “Scott! I’ve just watched MAFS ep 35, and I’m so sorry she was such a horrible woman to you. You gave your all and your heart. You went with your gut instinct and didn’t give yourself fully, thank goodness.”

Another added: “Thank God you left Gia. You were in too deep with her. Not nice to see how horrible she was to you, and she used your lovely nature. Be happy, always.”

Scott has moved on from Gia (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is MAFS Australia’s Scott’s new girlfriend?

Also attending the party was Scott’s new girlfriend, Brienna Stockdale.

The MAFS groom only recently confirmed the relationship publicly after sharing a series of loved-up photos on Instagram with the caption: “Found you.”

Brienna is a fitness influencer, registered nurse and cosmetic injector based on the Gold Coast.

Scott has since revealed to Daily Mail Australia that the pair actually met shortly after MAFS Australia began airing.

“She did my botox. Just after the start of the year I messaged her asking if she has face cream at the clinic. That was more my subtle way-in. But she knew I was full of it.”

Read more: Here’s exactly how many times MAFS Australia’s Gia secretly phoned her alternative match behind husband Scott’s back