‘It’s a struggle every day’: Race Across the World’s Kush gets tearful as he opens up about mental health battle

Race Across the World viewers will see emotional scenes tonight as contestant Kush suffers an anxiety attack during the latest leg of the BBC competition.

The 19-year-old has already opened up about the heartbreaking losses he has faced in his life, and tonight his close friendship with teammate Jo is once again thrown into the spotlight.

As the pair continue their journey through Central Asia, Kush struggles after being pushed far outside his comfort zone.

Race Across the World’s Kush suffers an anxiety attack in tonight’s episode (Credit: BBC)

Jo, who is also 19, stays awake through the night to support his best friend and help calm him down.

The emotional scenes follow last week’s episode, when Kush revealed the devastating deaths of both his biological father and stepdad.

Kush shared how his biological father died when he was still a baby.

Years later, his stepfather Matt, who he considered his real dad growing up, died by suicide when Kush was 14.

Race Across the World’s Kush struggles with anxiety

In tonight’s episode, Kush and Jo stop to earn extra cash working for a walnut farmer.

The pair are invited to stay overnight at the property, but Kush admits he begins feeling overwhelmed when it is time to settle down for the night.

“I’m feeling a little anxious,” he says, while speaking about the remote setting. “It’s properly off the beaten track.”

The next day, the pair work in what is described as the largest natural walnut grove in the world. While collecting walnuts, Kush thanks Jo for supporting him the night before.

“It actually made a big difference,” he tells him. “I didn’t know if I’d be able to go to sleep. I just need my head to shut up for a minute. But you know how I get.”

Speaking separately, Jo explains how he tries to help his friend through difficult moments.

“I do think Kush can be glass half empty, which is understandable since he has gone through a lot,” he says.

“I understand where that negative state comes from. I do let him rant, get it off his chest and then say, ‘Okay, let’s look at this from a different point of view’.”

Jo speaks about how he supports Kush with his mental health (Credit: BBC)

Jo also speaks about supporting Kush away from the cameras.

“We link up and go off on walks, on bike rides, to the park to play footie. As long as we’re doing something, I can tell it improves his mood,” he says.

“Kush means a lot to me and I want to show him that there’s always light at the end of the tunnel.”

Kush later opens up further about his mental health struggles.

The student says: “Every day is difficult and everyday is a struggle. You have bad days, good days, off days, but every day is hard.”

Fighting back tears, he continues: “I’m trying to learn how to function over high stress. I just really appreciate the fact that Jo is always up for looking after me. I don’t think he understands the difference it makes. He’s my best mate.”

A judo session previously sparked memories of Kush’s late stepdad who died from suicide (Credit: BBC)

What happened to Kush’s dad?

Last week, Kush shared more about the grief he continues to carry.

After his biological father died when he was one, his mum later married Matt, who became the father figure in his life.

But when Kush was 14, Matt took his own life.

“I remember the day he passed,” Kush recalled. “It was lockdown and it was a real big shock. He had really poor mental health and took his own life.

“You never forget that shock factor. I still think about him all the time.”

He became emotional as he added: “I wish, I really wish I could show him who I am now. Because when you’re 14, I didn’t know who I was and I was still a child.

“I made a lot of mistakes when I was younger and I feel like if I could show him what I have learned….”

Jo was there when Matt died and has remained a constant source of support for Kush ever since.

Their friendship has become one of the most talked about parts of this year’s series, and tonight’s episode looks set to leave viewers emotional once again.

Race Across the World continues at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday May 7, 2026

Read more: ‘It broke me’: Race Across the World 2026’s Katie talks about the trauma of caring for her sick mum with brother Harrison

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