Lorraine Kelly’s most savage swipes as she makes dig at Simon Cowell

It’s fair to say Lorraine Kelly is a national treasure – and the presenter is no stranger to making a playful swipe at her fellow celebs, including a recent dig at Simon Cowell.

Since shooting to fame in the ’80s, Lorraine has become a regular on TV screens and has brushed shoulders with plenty of famous faces. But over the years, Lorraine has often not held back when it came to sharing her thoughts on certain public figures

So, here’s a look back at Lorraine’s most brutal swipes – and one of them sparked 400 complaints to TV watchdog Ofcom…

She made a swipe this week at Simon Cowell (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly’s swipe at Simon Cowell’s appearance

This week on her ITV show, Lorraine Kelly discussed with Ross King about Simon Cowell’s recent interview on Jamie East’s new podcast Tales from the Celebrity Trenches .

During the chat Simon spoke about how having his son Eric, 12, impacted his life. Simon shared: “I genuinely believe that when you become a Dad, a Mum, it gives you a purpose.

“Everything changes. Your whole body chemistry, everything just changes. And I have really loved, loved being a Dad.”

Back in the studio, Lorraine then made a dig: “To be fair Ross, what else has changed is his wee face, to be fair. I mean, you can’t deny. It’s true., is it not?”

As Lorraine gestured to her own face Ross responded: “I couldn’t possibly comment.”

This wasn’t the first time Lorraine has taken a playful swipe at Simon. In 2021, while talking to Craig David about Simon, a photo of Simon popped up on the screen behind them.

“He doesn’t look like himself, mind you! But maybe that’s no bad thing, though. You never can tell!” Lorraine said. As Lorraine she laughed, Craig looked awkward. She continued: “He’s looking alright, he’s looking alright!”

Lorraine made a dig about Liz’s frock (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lorraine Kelly’s dig at Liz Hurley

In 2025, Lorraine gave her very honest opinion on Liz Hurley’s jaw-dropping dress at the NTAs. Actress Liz looked sensational in a plunging silver frock that showed off plenty of skin.

Talking about Liz’s outfit on her ITV show, Lorraine said: “Those bazookas! Good grief! The woman is 60 years old. For me, it was a wee bit too much!”

She giggled with co-stars as Vogue Williams then suggested: “Lorraine, you’re gonna wear that to the next thing. The BAFTAs, that’s what you’re gonna wear that to!”

Lorraine added: “Do you know what, if you can do it. She did carry it off, but my goodness, extraordinary!”

Nigel Farage has made it to the final four on I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine’s comment about Nigel Farage sparked Ofcom complaints

During a segment on her ITV show in 2025, Lorraine and her guests discussed a list of the UK’s ‘sexiest politicians’ – and Lorraine wasted no time making a dig.

She said: “Now I have to say, it is a low bar. slim pickings.” And after being told the top spot went to Nigel Farage, Lorraine didn’t hold back.

“Oh no. There is so much I want to say, but I’ll get taken off air,” she quipped before adding: “Like I said, slim pickings because everyone always says politics is entertainment for ugly people.” She then clarified: “Which is rude and it’s not me saying that, that is generally what people say, is it not?”

That’s not all, as in 2023, more than 400 viewers complained to Ofcom that Lorraine had “body shamed” Nigel Farage.

Lorraine – who was later cleared by the watchdog a year later – made the remarks on her morning show during a discussion about the politician’s appearance during his stint on I’m A Celeb.

She said she was “traumatised” after seeing Nigel’s nude backside in the jungle. And when Lorraine was told he was 59, she replied: “Is he?! Is he only 59? I thought he was a hell of a lot older than that. That’s astonishing, that just shows you get the face you deserve. You really do.”

Lorraine made a comment about Cher that fans called out (Credit: BBC)

Lorraine slammed for ‘vile’ Cher remark

Lorraine came under fire from angry viewers in December 2025 for her “vile” comment about pop superstar Cher.

“Still to come tonight… proving she still believes in love, Cher is turning 80,” Lorraine said on her ITV show. She added: “I know, I can’t believe it either. We’ve got the latest reports that she’s set to marry again to a man probably half her age.

“When I say Cher’s turning 80… bits of Cher are turning 80.”

Later on, she spoke about Cher’s relationship with Alexander Edwards. At one point she quipped: “If he can’t keep up with her that’s his problem. If she wears him out then he’s a dried out Husk, that’s his problem.”

However, some viewers at the time were not best pleased. On X, one person said: “‘Bits of Cher are turning 80’… #Lorraine is so vile.” Another viewer wrote: “Like a giggling schoolgirl… #lorraine.”

Read more: Complaints pour in as Lorraine Kelly returns to her ITV show after 8-week break: ‘That’s enough!’

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