Robbie Williams shows off new bald head and admits he’s considering a ‘hair system’

Robbie Williams has unveiled a drastic new look on his Instagram, leaving fans stunned.

The singer’s latest new look comes just days after he revealed that he’d chipped part of his tooth whilst brushing it…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams)

Robbie Williams unveils ‘new look’

Taking to Instagram today (Thursday, May 7), Robbie shared a dramatic new look, sharing a pic of what he’d look like bald.

“Hail Keanu. Integritas Et Cacas. So this is where I may eventually end up… At the moment, my hair is essentially powder held together by optimism,” he captioned the post.

“There’s less ‘thick and lustrous’ now and more ‘abandoned tennis ball’. Could you get on board with this look? I’m not sure I can… I’m considering a ‘hair system’, which sounds less like vanity and more like something NASA installs to stabilise a satellite,” he then continued.

“Thoughts? Namaste FFS, Bald Bobby Billions,” he posted.

Robbie says he’s gone for the ‘abandoned tennis ball’ look (Credit: Cover Images)

Fans react to Robbie’s bald look

Taking to the comments, fans reacted to the star’s drastic change.

“You’re always beautiful,” one gushed.

“I totally get the hair system thing. They look really natural so go for it, Bob! This suits you too tho. I’m sure you’ll love a hair system. Love ya anyway,” another said.

“Well, I tell you what, you look absolutely stunning,” a third wrote.

“You suits you best. When you’re happy, you’re radiant, and I couldn’t give a flying [bleep] if there’s a single hair left on your head,” another said.

However, some urged Robbie to leave his hair be.

“Darling, I love you, but for now, leave your hair alone, thanks,” one fan said.

“Robert, you’re an absolute menace. I love this new trend,” another wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams)

Robbie Williams’ freak facial accident

Earlier this week, Robbie revealed that he’d accidentally chipped his tooth whilst brushing, leaving wife Ayda stunned.

Sharing a picture of himself in bed, showing off his new look, Robbie wrote: “Hail Keanu, Integritas Et Cacas. So I brushed my teeth last night. Walking back to bed, my tongue was doing something new… a new crevice, a new nook. To be honest, it felt cool.

“I hadn’t put two and tooth together until I smiled at Ayda and she took a sharp intake of breath. It was then I realised: ‘Ah. New cool feeling is half a tooth missing’. Ayda laughed. I laughed,” he then continued.

“Then she said I look like Dumb and Dumber. Fair enough. I guess I do.”

Robbie then explained that the dentist who sorted his teeth is in LA, but he lives in Miami. “Does this mean I have to fly five hours to fix it? Or… is this my new look now? If I can’t get it done in time, should I just black it out like ’95 Glasto?” he mused.

“What you saying? Is this a repair or a rebrand? Namaste FFS, Lobby Wiwams x.”

Fans were equally as supportive as with the bald look, with one saying: “A rebrand it is!!!!”

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