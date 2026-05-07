EastEnders iPlayer episode proves ‘huge fan theory’ correct as fans praise the ‘heated rivalry’

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for today’s EastEnders episode, which is already streaming on BBC iPlayer but has not yet aired on BBC One, and sees a fan theory about Ian and Elaine proved right.

EastEnders viewers have spent months convinced that Ian Beale and Elaine Peacock’s constant clashes were heading somewhere unexpected. And in today’s episode, those fan theories finally come true as the pair share a shock kiss.

Ian and Elaine wait to hear the election results (Credit: BBC)

The election results are in

The battle is on as election day arrives, and Ian is still grovelling to Elaine after Bea’s smear campaign went viral.

He makes an apology video in an attempt to win her over, but she admits he really hurt her feelings and she won’t be forgiving him anytime soon.

As the election gets underway, Linda lashes out at Ian for the video. Meanwhile, Elaine is more interested in finding out who her daughter spent the night with the previous evening.

Later, the results are in, and Ian is announced as the winner. Elaine is gracious in her defeat, but it is clear that she is hurt, convinced that Bea’s video caused irreparable damage to her campaign.

Ian goes to apologise to Elaine (Credit: BBC)

Ian and Elaine finally kiss

Once home, Elaine is wallowing when Ian arrives. She questions why he isn’t out celebrating his victory, but he admits that he wants to check if she is okay.

The pair start fighting again, Ian calling Elaine out for not accepting his apology, and Elaine lashing out, explaining that not everything is about him. But as they fight, their anger turns to passion, and Ian plants a kiss on Elaine’s lips.

While Elaine is shocked, she doesn’t complain. Then it is her turn to take Ian’s face in her hands and kiss him back.

Ian and Elaine share a kiss just like the EastEnders fan theory predicted (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory proved to be right

Fans quickly rushed to social media after the episode dropped, delighted that their predictions about Ian and Elaine had finally paid off.

Many admitted they are fully on board with the idea of the pair becoming a proper couple in the future.

“The way I cheered when Ian and Elaine kissed. We were right!” one fan wrote on X.

“At last! It looks like Ian and Elaine are finally official,” another viewer added.

Over on Reddit, viewers shared similar reactions, although some already predicted more drama could be ahead.

“I can see Elaine and Ian getting together. Probably after some inevitable to-and-fro and drama. Then Bea will plot against them,” one fan suggested.

Another viewer praised the pair’s chemistry, writing: “Ian and Elaine have way more chemistry than the likes of Zack and Vicki and Max and Cindy!”