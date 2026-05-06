Dawn’s revenge on Joe and Vanessa’s awful outburst: These things made absolutely no sense in Emmerdale tonight

Tonight’s Emmerdale has certainly got viewers talking, and not all for the right reasons, as several storylines left fans questioning what on earth is going on.

With Bear and Paddy’s trial finally wrapped up, attention has shifted elsewhere and some of the latest twists have raised more than a few eyebrows, especially when it comes to Vanessa, Dawn and the ongoing tension between Jacob and Dr Todd.

Jacob confronted Dr Todd but made it all worse (Credit: ITV)

Dr Todd and Jacob Emmerdale tonight

Dr Todd was still giving Jacob a tough time, making pointed remarks about him being out with the baby and suggesting he was missing out by not being at work. She even told Sarah he would rather be working than at home with her.

That did not go down well. Sarah confronted Jacob, and he then took his frustration straight to Todd, although choosing to do so in the ladies’ loos at the Woolpack did not exactly help his case.

Things escalated further when Vanessa walked in, caught the confrontation and immediately stepped in.

Which leaves a big question hanging over it all: what is Dr Todd’s problem with Jacob? What is she hoping to gain from pushing him like this? It is a situation that still feels unclear.

Vanessa has annoyed us (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa’s unforgivable comment

Vanessa’s reaction has also left viewers frustrated. Rather than hear Jacob out, she quickly sided with Todd and launched into him.

Her comment, “Your mother would be ashamed of you,” felt especially harsh and clearly struck a nerve.

It is a moment that has left many wondering why Vanessa was so quick to judge, particularly given how little she really knows Todd and how long she’s actually known Jacob.

It was awful, unfair and disgraceful if you ask us. She needs to sort herself out.

Joe seems to have no idea Dawn is plotting (Credit: ITV)

Dawn’s revenge went very easily in Emmerdale tonight

Meanwhile, Dawn set her plan in motion as she remained determined to get revenge on Joe.

At first, she appeared to hesitate after he showed a softer side, even turning to Moira for guidance. But things soon shifted when she clashed with Belle over the business, with tensions rising between them.

Dawn then told Joe she wanted to buy Belle out, and he quickly offered to give her the money. It was exactly the response she had been hoping for.

Later, she revealed to Moira and Belle that their plan had worked and the money would be coming the next day, leaving them surprised at just how smoothly it had all gone.

But it does raise questions. How will Dawn explain the situation when she is still working alongside Belle? And can she really believe Joe will not catch on?

Given everything Joe has done before, it is hard to imagine things staying this straightforward for long. For now, though, viewers are left watching closely to see how it all plays out next.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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