Louise Redknapp, 51, cruelly trolled as she distracts fans with ‘ridiculous’ new look

Louise Redknapp has got plenty of people talking after she unveiled a new look online.

Since shooting to fame in the 1990s, the 50-year-old pop star has regularly made jaws drop. The ageless beauty is no stranger to rocking a gorgeous outfit, from sizzling onstage ensembles to fancy frocks.

And this week, she was back at it when she shared an adorable family photo. But it was what Louise was wearing that left her fans divided…

The singer shared a photo online of her rocking a new accessory (Credit: YouTube)

Louise Redknapp shows off new look

On Wednesday (May 6) Louise took to her Facebook page and shared a series of photos of her with her baby nephew.

“Proud auntie duties can’t get enough of my nephew Mateo,” Louise captioned the post.

The singer rocked a slicked-back hairstyle and a full face of glam in the selfies. But it was her huge green green sunglasses that caused a commotion in the comments section…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louise Redknapp (@louiseredknapp)

Louise trolled by fans

One disgruntled person wrote: “What’s with the ridiculous glasses.” Someone else added: “Have you been welding Louise.”

A third chimed in: “Looks like you’re ready to get on your motorbike with those Glasses.” Echoing their thoughts, another wrote: “Sunglasses a bit big I think.”

Nonetheless other fans were left swooning over the post, with one person writing: “What a beautiful picture.” Someone else gushed: “What a cutie pie…!!

Louise’s adorable family post

Louise’s post comes after her son celebrated a major birthday milestone last year.

Her son Charley turned 21 – and the singer shared a sweet tribute to her Instagram on his special day. In the caption, she wrote: “How did this happen?! My baby is 21 years old today!!!

“Chaz I am so proud of you and the charming young man you have become, you’ve been my partner in crime and shadow since day one and nothing makes me happier than seeing you living your best life.

“You have an incredible future ahead of you keep on working hard and absolutely smashing it. I would however like to request that you now at the age of 21 learn how to wash up, turn the lights off and pick your clothes up off the bedroom floor… but maybe we’ll get there for next year.”

Read more: Strictly star Daisy Lowe on lesbian romance rumours with Louise Redknapp: ‘She completely changed my life’

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