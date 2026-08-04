Brendan Cole has questioned whether Strictly Come Dancing bosses have gone far enough with the programme’s major presenter shake-up.

Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe and Johannes Radebe are set to take charge following the departures of Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman. However, original Strictly professional Brendan believes the BBC could have chosen a single entertainment heavyweight to lead the show.

Speaking to The Sun ahead of his 2026 The Legends in Vegas: After Hours UK tour, he suggested producers had missed the chance to return to the style of Sir Bruce Forsyth.

The dancer has shared his thoughts on the show’s revamp (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Brendan Cole delivers his Strictly verdict

Brendan said: “Personally, I wouldn’t have made it that. I think it needs to be somebody… I think it needed class.

“I think it needed the Bruce Forsyth of old back at the helm, and somebody that’s a proper showbiz sort of legend, if you like, in terms of being able to sing, most importantly able to dance and act – a triple-threat kind of status in terms of holding the show.”

Brendan, who spent 15 years in the Strictly ballroom before leaving in 2018, said Bruce’s experience allowed him to command attention from the moment he appeared.

He suggested Anton Du Beke could have been considered for the presenting job because of his long association with Strictly, but acknowledged that bosses had decided to take the programme in another direction.

Despite his reservations about the format, Brendan made clear that his concerns were not a personal criticism of the new presenters.

He said of Emma: “They’ve gone for Emma, and I think Emma is a great presenter. I rate her very highly, always have, so I think she’ll be great.”

Brendan also praised Josh as a comedian and presenter. However, he argued that their casting appeared to recreate elements of the partnership viewers had become used to with Tess and Claudia.

He added: “But I feel like they’ve just done like for like.”

Johannes, Josh, and Emma are the new hosts (Credit: BBC)

Johannes Radebe’s role remains unclear

Brendan also said he was unsure how Johannes would fit into the new set-up. He questioned whether the professional dancer might speak to couples backstage or take charge of another section of the programme.

Brendan said viewers would now have to watch and listen as the new team takes over.

Reactions from other Strictly stars

Other Strictly names have been more enthusiastic about the announcement. Current champion Dianne Buswell celebrated the news and told Johannes in a message beneath the announcement: “This is so exciting. Particularly excited for our fellow pro @johannesradebe babe you are a true star, and this role is made for you, we love you.”

Read more: Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood stabbed and ‘slashed’ by razor blade in horror holiday attack

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know your thoughts!