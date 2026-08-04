Tate McRae has pointed to the organisations she supports after facing speculation about her political views.

Asked by Variety about conversations linking her to MAGA supporters, the 23-year-old said she prefers to demonstrate her values through her actions, charitable support and the environment she creates on tour.

She added: “I think it’s pretty obvious what kind of person I am and the things I support. And I hope that my fans can see that through the things that I’m putting my energy towards.”

Variety noted that Tate promoted a “Little Miss Possessive” sweatshirt on TikTok last year, with proceeds going to the Global Fund for Women and The Trevor Project, which works to prevent suicide among LGBTQ+ young people.

Tate McRae addressed the MAGA speculation (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Why Tate McRae faced political speculation

The discussion around Tate’s views followed her collaboration with Morgan Wallen on “What I Want”, a track from his album I’m the Problem. The song reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100, giving Tate her first chart-topping hit.

However, according to Variety, the collaboration enabled the internet to brand her as a MAGA supporter by association with the country singer.

Further speculation emerged around her reported relationship with NHL player Jack Hughes. He was seen laughing alongside teammates over a distasteful joke made by President Trump during a congratulatory call after the US men’s hockey team’s Olympic gold medal victory.

Tate did not set out a specific political affiliation in her comments to Variety.

Tate said “it’s pretty obvious what kind of person I am” (Credit: CHRIS TORRES/EPA/Shutterstock)

Protecting her private life and looking ahead

The singer also explained that she tries to keep her personal relationships out of the spotlight.

“I try to keep my relationships as sacred and private as possible,” she said. “I love the people in my life. They love me. You just try to keep that circle as positive and supportive as possible.”

Tate said focusing on outside speculation, which she cannot control, could negatively affect her mood.

She also reflected on the strain of completing her 88-date Miss Possessive tour, which reportedly grossed more than $100 million. Tate described feeling lonely and struggling to sleep after it ended.

She said she eventually had to remind herself that she was doing something she loved instead of continuing to judge herself harshly.

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Tate is now working on her fourth studio album. After headlining Lollapalooza, she is also due to perform at Montreal’s Osheaga Festival, marking her first festival appearance in her home country.

Looking ahead, she said she remains focused on improving each song and performance, explaining that she thinks “the more you can master yourself and your performances, the better you get”.