Meghan Markle’s ‘secret stop’ by the UK ‘exposed’ as Sussexes ‘prepare’ for Balmoral summer

Meghan Markle is known for largely steering clear of the UK following her royal exit and move to California with Prince Harry.

So royal fans were surprised to discover the duchess may have quietly passed through Britain once again during a recent trip home from Europe.

Evidently, Meghan recently swung by the UK (Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

Meghan Markle’s subtle clue about UK stopover

Meghan has not spent significant time in Britain since attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.

However, eagle-eyed fans believe she recently revealed she briefly travelled through London while returning from Switzerland.

The clue appeared on Meghan’s Instagram page as she celebrated her eighth wedding anniversary with Harry by sharing a series of personal photos and messages.

One image showed a handwritten card gifted to Meghan by British Airways cabin crew following a recent flight.

Alongside a Union Jack emoji, Meghan wrote: “Thanks to this amazing flight crew for all the love yesterday! Appreciate all your memories and kind words @british_airways.”

The card itself appeared to confirm Meghan had travelled through Heathrow Airport.

It included the flight number BA269 — a British Airways route travelling from London Heathrow to Los Angeles.

The sweet message, signed by crew members, read: “Dearest Harry and Meghan, wishing you a wonderful wedding anniversary. With love, the whole British Airways family.”

Captain Ed French also added: “Lovely to have you onboard. Congratulations on the anniversary.”

Meghan’s emotional Switzerland visit

Before the reported UK stopover, Meghan travelled to Geneva, Switzerland, for the inauguration of The Lost Screen Memorial ahead of the 79th World Health Assembly.

Meghan made a short trip to Geneva (Credit: CYRIL ZINGARO/EPA/Shutterstock)

The memorial honours children lost to online harm and promotes safer digital spaces for young people.

Meghan delivered a speech during the event, continuing the work she and Harry have focused on since stepping back from royal duties.

According to reports, Meghan was also gifted British sweets and a bottle of champagne by the airline crew, leaving her “so touched”.

Flight records reportedly showed the plane departed around 26 minutes late before landing back in Los Angeles later that evening.

Representatives for Meghan have reportedly been contacted for comment.

Sussexes plan for summer with the royals

The news comes as Harry is said to be planning for a summer with the royal family at Balmoral.

An insider claimed to Closer: “Harry and Meghan are expected to spend over a month in Europe this summer, using their newly completed villa in Portugal as a base while travelling back and forth for engagements and private visits. The family are understood to be flying over shortly after Archie and Lilibet finish school in June. Harry is pushing hard for a family stay at Balmoral this summer while he and Meghan are based in Europe, with hopes of arranging a private meeting with King Charles. He’s determined to make it happen. Harry genuinely believes Balmoral could be the place where things finally start healing.”

Read more: Prince William makes ‘boarding’ confession about George ahead of school change

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