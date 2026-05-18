Meghan Markle’s sweet moment with Princess Lilibet captured in cute photo

Meghan Markle has given fans another rare glimpse into life with daughter Princess Lilibet after sharing a sweet behind-the-scenes moment before heading off to Switzerland for a major appearance.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, posted the touching snap on social media as she got ready for her European trip, with four-year-old Lilibet stepping in to help her mum get prepared.

In the mirror selfie, Meghan stunned in a lavender outfit while little Lilibet knelt in front of her, seemingly helping with her shoes in an adorable mother-daughter moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

Meghan Markle shares sweet moment with Princess Lilibet

The duchess beamed for the camera while Lilibet faced away from the lens, keeping with Meghan and Harry’s decision to largely protect their children’s privacy.

Alongside the image, Meghan simply wrote: “Mama’s little helper,” followed by a purple heart emoji.

Lilibet looked adorable in a red outfit complete with a matching bow in her hair.

Meanwhile, Meghan travelled to Geneva, Switzerland, on Sunday for an important engagement. The duchess attended the inauguration ceremony for The Lost Screen Memorial at Geneva’s Place des Nations ahead of the opening of the 79th World Health Assembly.

According to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s website, the memorial “serves as both a tribute to children lost to online harm and a call for coordinated global action to make digital spaces safe by design”.

During the ceremony, Meghan delivered an emotional speech focused on online safety, a cause she and Prince Harry have continued to champion since stepping back from royal duties six years ago.

The Duchess of Sussex visited Switzerland at the weekend (Credit: Photo by CYRIL ZINGARO/EPA/Shutterstock)

Meghan speaks out on online safety in Switzerland

Speaking on stage, Meghan said: “Behind me stands The Lost Screen Memorial. Not statistics, not avatars, not data points. Children.

“Each name belonged to a child who was loved beyond measure. A child whose laughter once filled a kitchen. Whose shoes once waited by a front door. Whose future once felt limitless.”

She continued: “Now their faces ask the world questions we can no longer avoid: How many more millions of children will be harmed by products that, while innovative, are still designed without sufficient safeguards?

“When will children be able to enjoy the extraordinary potential of technology without it compromising their wellbeing?”

Meghan gave a speech about online harm and safety (Credit: CYRIL ZINGARO/EPA/Shutterstock)

‘Children must be safe by design’

The duchess also spoke about the impact addictive online behaviour is having on children’s mental health.

She added: “Because children today are being shaped by systems designed to capture attention at any cost: relentless algorithms, exploitative engagement, and endless exposure to harmful content that they are not seeking out.”

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Heartbreakingly, Meghan also shared stories of young people who have tragically taken their own lives or were directly harmed by social media and internet algorithms.

She said: “But these outcomes are not inevitable. And prevention begins with one simple principle: Children must be safe by design, not safe by chance.”

Bringing her speech to a close, Meghan added: “Let our children look back at this moment, and let them feel proud of us that we chose something better for them, and for us all.”

What do you think of Meghan’s speech and the sweet new photo with Lilibet? Leave us a comment on our Royal Insider Facebook page and let us know.