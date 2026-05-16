‘We wish to distance from Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’: Andrew stripped of yet another honour

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has reportedly suffered another public blow after his name was removed from a plaque on one of York’s most recognisable landmarks.

According to The York Press, officials have covered up Andrew’s name on the Millennium Bridge plaque as the city continues distancing itself from the disgraced royal.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor removed from York monument

A new metal plaque has now been placed over wording that previously stated the bridge had been “unveiled by His Royal Highness the Duke of York” in May 2001.

Andrew has suffered another blow (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Instead, the updated plaque now reads: “The bridge was opened by the Lord Mayor of the city of York councillor Shan Braund on 10th April 2001.”

The original plaque had been unveiled by Andrew himself when the bridge officially opened more than two decades ago.

City of York Council’s executive member for transport, Cllr Kate Ravilious, explained the reasoning behind the decision.

Speaking to York Press, she said the amendment reflected “York residents’ wish to distance the city from its former association with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor”.

She added that the updated plaque also recognised the contributions of the original trustees involved in the bridge project.

“The bridge continues to be a valued transport link for communities on both sides of the River Ouse and for residents and visitors to York,” she explained.

York residents reportedly want to distance themselves from Andrew

The decision follows years of criticism surrounding Andrew and his association with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and has always denied allegations made against him by the late Virginia Giuffre.

The former prince has been laying low lately (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Former council leader Darryl Smalley Kilbane previously said residents had made it “clear” they wanted to “disassociate the city with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor”.

He also encouraged locals to identify any additional plaques around York still linked to Andrew.

The latest move comes after Andrew was stripped of several royal honours and titles last year amid growing scrutiny surrounding his past.

Andrew’s Duke of York title remains intact

Although King Charles III removed Andrew’s HRH styling and official royal duties, the Duke of York title itself still legally remains.

Andrew received the dukedom in 1986 following his marriage to Sarah Ferguson.

Experts have noted that while the monarch can remove royal titles and patronages, removing a hereditary dukedom would require an Act of Parliament.

In recent months, Andrew has largely stayed out of the spotlight following his arrest earlier this year on suspicion of misconduct connected to his former role as UK Trade Envoy.

Read now: Princess Eugenie’s charity comes under scrutiny following her pregnancy news

What do you think? Share your thoughts by commenting on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.