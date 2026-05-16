Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews reveals real reason behind GMB no-show: ‘I didn’t plan this’

The real reason for Lee Andrews missing his GMB interview with wife Katie Price has been revealed.

Earlier this week, Lee backed out of appearing on GMB with Katie at the last minute, after being unable to make his flight to the UK. Lee – who is Katie’s fourth husband – reportedly has a travel ban preventing him from leaving Dubai. However, he denies this.

Katie was left fuming at the situation, later revealing she’d had a bust-up with Lee following his GMB interview snub.But now, in a recent YouTube video, Dubai-based businessman Lee explained what really prevented him from coming to the UK.

Lee failed to fly to the UK last week (Credit: ITV)

Lee Andrews on reason for Katie Price interview snub

On Saturday (May 16) Katie uploaded a video to her YouTube channel that was filmed before her GMB interview.

At the start of the video, Katie admitted: “I’d be very disappointed if he [Lee] doesn’t come because he 100% billion said he’s coming.

“And we’re supposed to be doing live TV tomorrow. So, it’s not just letting me down, it’s letting the channel down.”

Later on though, and while house shopping, Katie received a voice note from Lee who was at the airport, in which he explained he was having travel issues.

“So, I need to wait for this exit [permit]. It’s going to put me back by till tomorrow, babe. It’s not good. I paid it and I fast-tracked it of course, but like everything it’s always tomorrow,” he said.

Katie received a message from Lee (Credit: YouTube)

Lee facing travel issues

Lee added: “I need to go and get the entrance stamp. Go all the way back, it’s very [bleep] far, to re-enter the country to exit again, which is a [bleep] farce.

“I didn’t plan this because I’ve been at it since this morning and since last night. It’s going to put us back at least till tomorrow afternoon.”

Lee continued: “I can exit between Oman and the UK and UAE that’s fine. And I’ve got my scheduled flight. It’s just that I need the exit permit now. And I need to show that I entered. Which I haven’t got because I did it online with the visa and then when I got stamped now with the border control to exit.

“Luckily l’ve got a doctor in my passport so it’s all like it’s accepted professionally because otherwise you don’t get into the country without a sponsor’s non-objection letter.

“I can give you my live feed as well to show you that I’m up and down like a blue [bleep] fly now that I’m going to go all the way back to the UAE just to get an entrance stamp and back in.”

Lee became the fourth husband of Katie earlier this year (Credit: Instagram)

‘I am on my way to you, so don’t think that’

“And I don’t even know who can help me so quickly. There’s one that can actually have that kind of pull. So, please just call me back when you can and when you’re free. Because I want to get this sorted out, babe.

“I am on my way to you, so don’t think that. And I don’t want to be letting you down.”

Katie replied in a voice note: “I know it’s not your fault, but l’ve had a [bleep] week and I was just looking forward to seeing you, but I know it’s out of your hands. I just feel a bit flat because I was really excited to see you.”

She added: “I know it’s not your fault and you’re going to get on a flight. tomorrow. I love you lots.”

Read more: Katie Price removes her wedding ring as she issues marriage ultimatum and shares unfortunate new nickname for husband Lee Andrews

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