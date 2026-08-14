‘New chapter’ announced for King Charles’ Sandringham Estate: ‘The wait is over’

King Charles has transformed Sandringham’s Water Tower into a holiday retreat, opening it to paying guests for the first time since it was built almost 150 years ago.

Sandringham Estate is most famous for being the private country retreat of the king and Queen Camilla. Traditionally the magnificent house and gardens houses the royal family over Christmas and New Year.

Announcing the transformation on Instagram, Sandringham Estate said: “THE WAIT IS OVER…Introducing The Water Tower.

“Rising majestically above the Norfolk countryside on the historic Sandringham Estate, a remarkable piece of Royal history is being unveiled for a new chapter.”

King Charles has opened up another part of the Sandringham Estate (Credit: Shutterstock)

Inside Sandringham’s Water Tower holiday retreat

It offers a unique experience for two people who want to get a glimpse of royal history from the inside.

The rooms are comfortably spread out over three floors. Its standout feature is its rooftop terrace with 360-degree views across the estate and picturesque Norfolk countryside.

There is one king-size bedroom which can be found on the first floor, also offering beautiful views of the surroundings. On the ground floor, there is the entrance as well as the kitchen, dining room and a bathroom. The living room featuring a fireplace and treetop views can be found on the second floor.

As well as the rooftop terrace, there is a private garden.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandringham Estate (@sandringhamestate)

Why was Sandringham’s Water Tower built?

The Water Tower had a very different purpose when it was first built in 1877. It was created to provide fresh water to the royal residence.

Engineer James Mansergh was the mastermind behind the design.

Sandringham Estate said in its announcement: “Built in 1877 to provide fresh water to the Royal residence, this extraordinary Victorian landmark has been thoughtfully restored into an exceptional retreat for two, bringing together Royal heritage, architectural grandeur and breathtaking views.”

Balmoral Castle closes its doors

It comes after another royal residence announced some news this week. Balmoral Castle in Scotland has closed its doors.

The royal family usually spend part of the summer at the estate, meaning it has to close to the public.

In a message posted on social media, the estate announced: “Balmoral Castle, including the grounds, gardens and exhibitions, is now closed to the public.”

Read more: King Charles ‘dreadfully saddened’ as he shares heartbreaking statement after ‘tragic loss’

It continued: “Thank you to everyone who visited the Castle and Estate during the 2026 summer season. We hope you enjoyed your time at Balmoral and left with lasting memories of your visit.”

Although the summer season is over, the estate also told followers to watch its social media pages for further updates. The Balmoral Castle Exclusively Highlands Artisan Market is due to return on November 6, 7 and 8.

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