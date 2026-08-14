Holly Willoughby has reportedly been warned that addressing her fallout with Phillip Schofield could give her new YouTube show, Together, a much-needed boost.

The lifestyle series has divided opinion since its launch, with mixed reactions to Together reportedly becoming increasingly difficult for the presenter to ignore.

Now, it has been claimed that some industry figures believe viewers want Holly to speak about the breakdown of her friendship with her former This Morning co-host.

Holly Willoughby has a new show, Together (Credit: YouTube / Holly Willoughby Together)

Holly Willoughby ‘finding backlash hard to ignore’

An anonymous insider told Closer: “Holly’s been all smiles on the surface, but behind the scenes, it’s been getting incredibly hard for her to ignore some of the negative reaction to her show.”

According to the source, the response has prompted Holly to seek opinions from people in the television industry whom she respects. Some allegedly believe unresolved questions about Phillip and This Morning continue to affect how viewers respond to her work.

The insider claimed: “Some industry bigwigs have told Holly that if she wants a fair shot with anything in her career, she needs to address it. Bringing Phil back into her life at this point feels like a crazy move – but bosses are saying it could be her only chance.”

However, Closer’s report presents this as advice relayed by an unnamed source, rather than confirmation of a reunion, interview or Together appearance involving Phillip.

Why Holly and Phillip’s fallout remains a talking point

Holly and Phillip worked together for 17 years. Their friendship and professional partnership ended in 2023.

Phillip left ITV after admitting he had lied about what he described as an “unwise but not illegal affair” with a younger colleague. Holly was reportedly left hurt and blindsided by the disclosure.

She continued presenting This Morning before leaving the programme in October 2023, after a kidnap, rape and murder plot against her came to light. The presenter subsequently returned to screens with You Bet!, Bear Hunt and Dancing On Ice.

Questions surrounding Holly and Phillip’s fallout have nevertheless continued to follow both presenters. Holly has remained publicly quiet about many details of what happened between them.

Phillip and Holly hosted This Morning together for many years (Credit: ITV)

What has been said about Holly’s Together show?

Together is produced by Hungry Bear, the production company run by Holly’s husband, Dan Baldwin. The channel has 18.2k subscribers at the time of this article.

Viewer responses cited by the magazine ranged from enthusiasm for another episode to criticism that the programme felt overly polished.

Read more: Holly Willoughby ‘sought for new show’ in new ‘bid to crack America’

But could Holly ever address her fallout with Phillip on the show?

The source added to Closer: “Holly’s really torn over it. But she does understand the advice about speaking her truth. She just doesn’t know if it’s better to carry on and keep her head down.”

ED! has contacted representatives for Holly for comment.

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