Holly Willoughby ‘sought for new show’ in new ‘bid to crack America’

Holly Willoughby is reportedly preparing to film a pilot for a new Disney+ chat show, in what could mark a return to mainstream television since leaving This Morning.

The claim comes weeks after Holly Willoughby’s YouTube show Together launched with Stanley Tucci, as the presenter tested a new digital format following her ITV exit.

The Sun reports that Holly is due to record the Disney+ pilot later this month. The proposed programme is said to be called The Holding Space with Holly Willoughby.

What is Holly Willoughby’s reported Disney+ show?

According to the publications, the show would see Holly interviewing high-profile women, with the conversations focused on empowerment and authenticity.

A source said: “It’s called The Holding Space with Holly Willoughby and will see her interviewing high-profile women.

“The whole premise of the show is empowerment and authenticity, with Holly leading the conversation.”

Production company Box To Box is reportedly behind the project. The same source claimed significant money had already been invested and that those working on it were confident Disney+ would commission a full series.

However, the report concerns a pilot rather than a confirmed commission.

Holly is said to have hopes for the US (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Holly’s return to presenting

Holly launched Holly Willoughby Together on 28 July. Produced by Hungry Bear Media, the lifestyle series mixes celebrity conversations with cooking, fashion, beauty, health and practical advice.

Guests announced for the series included Stanley Tucci, Katherine Ryan, Joanne McNally, Emma Bunton and Nicole Appleton.

Its opening episode received a mixed critical response. The Telegraph gave the programme one star, while The Guardian awarded it three stars. The Times offered a more positive assessment of the format. Some reviews questioned its pace, length and conversational format.

The reported Disney+ pilot appears to offer a more focused proposition, built around interviews with prominent women rather than Together’s broader lifestyle mix.

Holly previously told The Times that she hoped to return to television when the right opportunity arrived. She said: “I hope one day, when the time’s right and the project’s right, that I will go back and do some telly stuff. I’m a telly girl, and I love it.”

The presenter left This Morning in October 2023. Dancing On Ice was subsequently axed, while her Netflix series Celebrity Bear Hunt did not return for a second run.

If the latest report proves accurate, Holly is expected to film The Holding Space pilot within the next few weeks. A full Disney+ commission has not yet been confirmed.

Holly’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

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