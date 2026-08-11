Louise Redknapp has reportedly split from boyfriend Drew Michael after more than two years together.

The singer, 51, began dating the businessman and former Army officer, 42, in autumn 2023. Louise later spoke candidly about their nine-year age-gap relationship, saying age was irrelevant and praising Drew’s relationship with her two sons.

According to The Sun, the couple separated earlier this year. Drew is now believed to have left the UK and moved abroad for work.

Louise and Drew reportedly split after two years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Louise Redknapp and boyfriend Drew Michael ‘split’

A source told the publication: “Louise and Drew decided to end things a little while ago.”

“Things had been really good between them but it felt like their relationship had run its course and they both thought it was best to move on. It was all very amicable and although it’s never fun when a relationship ends, Louise has thrown herself back into her social life and her busy work schedule.

“She’s in no rush to jump back into another relationship because she feels very fulfilled with her life right now, but she’ll see what happens.”

Friends reportedly insist the former Eternal singer is doing well following the split. She is said to have recently enjoyed two girls’ trips to Ibiza.

ED! has contacted Louise’s reps for comment.

What Louise previously said about Drew

Drew was understood to be Louise’s first serious partner since the breakdown of her 19-year marriage to former footballer Jamie Redknapp.

Speaking about Drew last year, Louise revealed that their romance had inspired the song Manifesting on her fifth solo album, Confessions.

She said: “Drew is great with my boys. He’s just a really great guy. I feel very lucky to have met him.”

Louise had also played down the prospect of marriage. When asked about wedding bells in an earlier interview with The Sun, she said she was not looking that far ahead and instead wanted to enjoy the relationship.

Louise focusing on music and touring

Louise and Jamie separated in 2017. The former couple share two sons, whom Louise has previously credited with helping her through the difficult period surrounding the end of their marriage.

She is now focusing on her music career following the release of Confessions.

Louise is also preparing for her Naked Confessions UK tour next spring, which will feature material from the album and mark 30 years since her solo debut, Naked.

Read more: Inside Louise Redknapp’s relationship with age-gap boyfriend Drew Michael as she admits tears during emotional break

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