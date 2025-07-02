Inside Louise Redknapp’s relationship with age-gap boyfriend Drew Michael as she admits tears during emotional break

Singer and TV star Louise Redknapp is in a new happy relationship with boyfriend Drew Michael, and she’s not afraid to show it.

The former Eternal star, 50, is no stranger to having her love life documented in the media. Previously, she married footballer Jamie Redknapp, 52, in Bermuda in 1998 in a “private” wedding.

Six years after exchanging vows, Louise and Jamie welcomed their first son, Charles William Redknapp, in London in 2004. Two years later, they had another son, Beau Henry Redknapp, in November 2008.

However, after 19 years of marriage, Jamie and Louise announced their split in December 2017. Jamie got remarried to model Frida Andersson in 2021 and welcomed a son, Raphael, that same year.

Louise has also moved on with businessman Drew, 41. As their relationship continues to blossom, we’re spilling all the details you need to know…

Louise and Jamie split in 2017 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Louise Redknapp ‘moves on’ from Jamie Redknapp with new boyfriend

After keeping her love life under wraps for many years after divorcing Jamie, Louise made headlines in September 2023 after she was rumoured to be dating a new man.

While attending Jimmy Carr’s 51st birthday in London, Louise was seen walking with her then-reported new boyfriend, Drew.

However, just days later, the Naked hitmaker revealed to the Mirror that she was no longer single. At the time, Louise also insisted she wanted to keep the relationship low-key for the time being.

“Yeah, I’ve got nothing else to say on it, everything about it has already been written,” she said.

Louise and Drew Michael go Instagram official

Just a few weeks later, Louise confirmed what her followers already knew and went Instagram official with Drew to celebrate his birthday.

“Have a great day @thedrew.michael Happy Birthday x,” she wrote in her caption.

The pair could be seen enjoying a night out at a restaurant. In another pic, the pair were joined by Louise’s eldest son, Charley.

Fans gushed over the relationship, with one user commenting: “Lovely to see you happy.”

Louise and Drew make their red carpet debut

Five months after showing off her man to her grid, Louise and Drew made their red carpet debut at the Sister Act gala night at The Dominion Theatre in London.

Louise looked her stylish self in a green leather jacket and a pair of slim-fit black trousers. Meanwhile, Drew wore a grey/blue polo top and black suede jacket with black leather shoes.

Since then, the pair have made other public appearances, including the 2024 Pride of Britain Awards.

Louise and Drew made their red carpet debut in 2024 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Marriage could definitely be on the cards again’

As Louise and Drew’s relationship continues to grow stronger, sources have revealed that Louise could walk down the aisle again.

“With her 50th birthday coming up, this is going to be the best year yet for Louise. She looks amazing, her career is flourishing and she’s never been more in love,” a source told the Mirror last October.

“People forget Louise has been through a lot and had a massive career – it’s like she’s lived a lot of lives. Going through such a public heartbreak was tough, but she’s more confident now and is really blossoming.”

They added: “Marriage could definitely be on the cards again for Louise – her new relationship is so different to any other she’s been in.”

‘I’ve been on my own for a long time’

During her first-ever appearance on Loose Women last year, Louise revealed it had been “a really long time” before she had settled down again.

She continued: “It’s just nice, it’s been a really long time for me. I’ve been on my own for a long time. So, it’s lovely to have met somebody that makes me so happy.”

Louise Redknapp addressed the age gap between her and boyfriend Drew (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Louise addresses nine-year age gap

Drew might be nine years younger than our Lou, but that hasn’t impacted things in the slightest between the two.

During an appearance on Lisa Snowdon and Andy Goldstein’s podcast We’re Not Getting Any Younger in April, Louise had nothing but good things to say about her man.

As for getting to know her two sons, Louise described Drew as being “great with my boys, he’s a great friend to them”.

She added: “He’s just a really great guy, I feel very lucky to have met him.”

As for that age gap, Louise isn’t bothered. “We live in a society where if it’s the other way round, it doesn’t get talked about, but it does get brought up,” she said.

Louise shared that it is “just nice enjoying somebody and someone’s company and having a nice time”.

‘I laughed, I cried and all in between’

In the latest update surrounding Louise and Drew, the pair attended Glastonbury over the weekend.

In an upload shared last night (July 1), Louise posted a wholesome snapshot of herself and Drew lying down on the grass laughing together.

“The best time watching some incredible artists at Glastonbury,” she wrote.

“@raye you blew me away! I laughed, I cried and all in between! Bring on 2027!!! xxx”

In other slides, Louise shared a series of content about herself with Drew at the festival, including a video clip where Louise giggled after she thought Drew was taking a selfie.

