The One Show viewers gobsmacked as they cruelly mock Louise Redknapp’s appearance: ‘What has she done to her beautiful face?’

The One Show fans were left stunned by Louise Redknapp’s appearance during her time on the show last night (Tuesday, May 19).

The singer, 51, was on the programme to talk about her new tour, but fans were more interested in talking about her looks!

Louise was on The One Show (Credit: BBC)

Louise Redknapp on The One Show

Last night saw Louise make an appearance on the show. She joined Jessica Raine, Timothy Spall, and Damien Molony on the green sofa.

Next year marks Louise’s 30th year in pop, and to celebrate, she had a very exciting announcement to share last night.

“So, I’m just going on tour next year,” she revealed. “It’s the first time I’ve been on tour in a long time.

“I did actually have a tour and Covid happened,” she went on to say. “I did three nights, and we had to cancel the whole thing, which was devastating.”

She then continued, saying: “So yeah, I’m finally going on tour next April and can’t wait!”

She went on to tease that the tour will feature music from her new album and from her older albums.

Louise was trolled (Credit: BBC)

The One Show viewers stunned by Louise’s appearance

However, some viewers were more interested in Louise’s appearance.

“Louise looking like life has been a bit tough,” one cruel viewer wrote.

“What’s happened to her face?” another asked.

“Louise looks different,” a third said.

“What has she done to her beautiful face? It no longer moves! Women stop it, it’s not attractive,” a fourth said.

However, not everyone took to social media to cruelly mock Louise.

“Amazing show with all the fabulous guests its great to see the legend Louise doing her tour, and great show to see everyone,” one viewer tweeted.

“Louise u were wonderful this evening!” another gushed.

Read more: The One Show viewers concerned for Matt Lucas as he shows off slimmed-down figure: ‘A shadow of his former self’

The One Show airs on weeknights from 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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