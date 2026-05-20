Rhian Sugden has announced she has bagged herself a new podcast hosting role and teased what fans can expect.

The 39-year-old, who found fame as a glamour model, made the career update with fans on social media.

Following her glamour model career, Rhian has announced she will be hosting a podcast (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Rhian Sugden announces podcast hosting role

On Instagram yesterday (May 19), Rhian announced she has “officially joined the @optiononepodcast as the new host alongside the fabulous Ben Keenan & @oliver.tompkins”.

The adult entertainment podcast was previously launched in 2023.

“We’ve already had some ridiculously funny chats with celeb guests, glamour girls, exotic dancers and a bit of Babestation royalty,” Rhian teased.

“Wild stories, chaotic conversations and absolutely zero filter. Some of these episodes are honestly feral. Episode one is out next Friday and I can’t wait for you all to see it,” she continued.

The news arrived days after Rhian broke her silence surrounding Tess Daly and Vernon Kay’s shock split.

In 2010, Vernon admitted to sending racy texts to glamour model Rhian Sugden. At the time of the scandal, Tess and Vernon were determined to save their marriage.

Since Tess and Vernon made their announcement, Rhian admitted she had started to be harassed and followed in public.

“Following me, taking photos of me, sending two men to knock on my door while I’m home alone, knocking on family members’ doors, looking for me at my business premises and following me to my son’s nursery for a comment is completely out of order,” she said.

Rhian warned: “Please stop approaching me for a comment on somebody else’s private life. I don’t have one.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhian Sugden (@rhiansuggers)

‘Massive congratulations’

Fans rushed to Rhian’s comments to offer their support following the exciting news.

“That’s amazing! Congratulations Rhian,” one user wrote.

“Massive congratulations Rhian. Can’t wait to see your 1st episode,” another person shared.

“Amazing well done, Rhian the more of you we see, the better pun not intended,” a third remarked.

“Wow, you looking absolutely incredible,” a fourth said.

Read more: Tess Daly makes first public appearance with Vernon Kay as he appears to still wear wedding ring following sudden split

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