Phyllida Law, the actress and mother of Emma Thompson, has died aged 94.

Her manager, Jacky Leggo, confirmed the sad news and said Phyllida “died supremely peacefully at home, surrounded by all her family”.

Phyllida was surrounded by family when she died (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tributes following death of Phyllida Law

Phyllida’s granddaughter Gaia Wise also shared a brief tribute on Instagram. She wrote “Rest well my Queen” alongside a red heart emoji.

Fans have since paid tribute online.

“RIP to Phyllida Law. Condolences to Emma Thompson and family,” one user wrote on X.

“Sad news. Phyllida Law has died. She was 94. RIP,” another person shared.

“RIP Phyllida Law. Very sad news. Obviously enduringly well-loved for her acting work but I also loved listening to her talking about The Magic Roundabout, very funny,” a third remarked.

Phyllida’s stage and screen career

Glasgow-born Phyllida first rose to prominence during the 1960s. Her early television credits included Dr Finlay’s Casebook and the police drama Dixon of Dock Green.

She went on to secure a number of high-profile roles during the 1980s. Her career later brought several opportunities to work alongside Emma.

The mother and daughter appeared together in Peter’s Friends and the Shakespeare adaptation Much Ado About Nothing.

Phyllida also played Mrs Bates in the 1996 film version of Jane Austen’s Emma. Gwyneth Paltrow took the title role, while Phyllida’s other daughter, Sophie, also appeared in the film.

Her screen work also included The Winter Guest. Phyllida worked across television, film and theatre.

Phyllida met her husband at theatre school

Phyllida studied at the Old Vic Theatre School, where she met her future husband, Eric. The couple married in 1957 and had two daughters, Emma and Sophie.

Eric died in 1982 at the age of 53 after suffering a heart attack.

Phyllida appeared alongside Emma on several occasions, including in Peter’s Friends and Much Ado About Nothing.

Sophie appeared alongside Phyllida in the 1996 film Emma.

News of Phyllida’s death has prompted warm messages online. One tribute described her as “enduringly well-loved”.

Phyllida died at home with those closest to her by her side.

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