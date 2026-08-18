Jesy Nelson was reportedly caught up in tense scenes at a London rooftop bar involving her new boyfriend, Ben Davies. He allegedly became confrontational with other people at the venue.

The former Little Mix singer was at Madison in St Paul’s with Ben and a wider group on Saturday night when they were asked to leave.

The outing came after Jesy appeared to hint that she was dating again, with pictures of her and landscape gardener Ben holding hands and kissing emerging shortly before the reported row.

Jesy was spotted with her new boyfriend in London (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What happened during the Jesy Nelson bar row?

An onlooker claimed Ben was “getting in people’s faces” as the situation became heated, with security stepping in before the confrontation could allegedly turn physical.

The witness told The Sun: “He was getting in people’s faces. He was about to get in a fight before all the bouncers swooped in.”

Footage obtained by the newspaper shows Jesy and other members of the party speaking with a bouncer. The witness alleged that men in the group shouted at security staff while another woman also became involved in the argument.

However, the source made clear that Jesy was not the person allegedly driving the confrontation. They claimed: “Jesy was actually trying to de-escalate the situation.”

The wider group eventually left the venue after being asked to do so. The Sun mentioned Jesy’s reps declined to comment.

ED! has since contacted Jesy’s reps for comment.

Jesy Nelson’s new relationship with boyfriend Ben Davies

The incident came as Jesy’s relationship with Ben became public. The pair were photographed looking affectionate during a day out in London. The Sun had earlier linked them after they were seen at Jin Bo Law.

Ben previously dated TOWIE star Lydia Bright.

Jesy shares twin daughters Ocean Jade and Story Monroe with her former partner Zion Foster. Despite ending their relationship, Jesy and Zion continue to co-parent the girls.

Zion has previously stressed his commitment to their children, saying: “The end of a relationship does not mean the end of fatherhood.”

Jesy’s campaign following twins’ SMA diagnosis

The night out followed a difficult period for Jesy and her family. Ocean and Story have spinal muscular atrophy type 1, a serious genetic condition that causes muscle weakness and can affect movement, breathing and swallowing.

Jesy recently shared an emotional update after her twin daughters underwent an operation to replace their nasogastric feeding tubes with tubes that feed directly into their stomachs.

Ahead of the procedure, she told followers she was looking forward to seeing the girls’ faces without the tubes and plasters. Jesy wrote: “It really is the littlest things we take for granted as parents.”

The singer has also campaigned for earlier detection of SMA. The Government has since confirmed plans to introduce testing for babies born in England. Jesy described the announcement as “a day of hope”.

Jesy and Zion also allowed cameras to document their journey into parenthood and their daughters’ diagnosis for the Prime Video series Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix.

Read more: Jesy Nelson’s ex Zion Foster hits back with five-word statement after troll dad-shamed him following twin daughters’ surgery

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