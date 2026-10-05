Strictly Come Dancing host Johannes Radebe has been criticised by viewers over an “annoying” habit during the show’s latest results programme.

The South African dancer, 39, was back presenting alongside Emma Willis, 50, and Josh Widdicombe, 43, for the first results show of the 2026 series on Sunday (October 4).

JoJo came under fire on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Johannes Radebe under fire on Strictly results show

The first results show of the series saw celebrity hairdresser Chris Appleton become the first contestant to leave the competition.

Chris was sent home after losing the dance-off to Jaime Winstone, but the elimination wasn’t the only thing Strictly viewers were discussing afterwards.

Johannes, known as JoJo, also attracted plenty of attention after fans took issue with how often he referred to people as “darling”.

Several viewers took to X to complain about the presenter repeatedly using the term.

“Please @bbcstrictly #Strictly STOP Johannes constantly calling anyone and everyone ‘darling!’ It’s doing my head in,” one fan wrote.

‘It’s doing my head in’

Another said: “Johannes, please stop saying ‘my darling’.”

“Can Johannes stop calling everyone ‘my darling’ – a presenter he is not…,” a third viewer posted.

A fourth complained: “How many times does Johannes have to say darling!!!! Doing my head in!!!!”

“You can drop the annoying calling everyone (including the viewers) darling [bleep]…,” another added.

Johannes Radebe slammed by Strictly fans…again

The latest criticism comes after Johannes faced complaints about his presenting during last week’s live show.

Viewers previously took issue with the 39-year-old speaking while the celebrities were being cheered by the audience as they made their way up to the Claudiatorium.

“Can Johannes wait until they are upstairs and they’ve all stopped cheering before he starts talking?” one fan fumed.

Another said: “Johannes, stop talking when the couples are walking up the stairs – the crowd are cheering and clapping we cannot hear you!”

“Why does Johannes keep talking when they’re coming up the stairs? There’s so much audience noise going on I can’t hear a word he says,” a third viewer wrote.

However, there appeared to be a change during this weekend’s show, with viewers praising Johannes for waiting until the audience had finished cheering before speaking.

It means Johannes has now faced criticism from Strictly viewers in both of the show’s first two weeks, although the nature of the complaints has changed from his timing during the live show to his repeated use of “darling” during the results programme.

Read more: Amy Dowden reveals ‘heartbreak’ in new message about Strictly elimination as fans demand ‘justice’

Strictly continues on Saturday, October 10 from 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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