Miley Cyrus will walk down the aisle to get married to Maxx Morando this weekend, according to reports.

The bride-to-be, 33, and her love, 28, could be set to tie the knot in South Carolina, TMZ reported.

Their wedding has been kept “under wraps” but the couple have been preparing to say their vows, according to the publication.

ED! has reached out to Miley Cyrus’ representatives for further comment.

There have been a few clues that Miley’s wedding is coming up, including bringing Max onstage at the Hollywood Bowl to perform their song Let’s Get Married.

In May, her mum Trish reportedly referred to Maxx as Miley’s “husband” , sparking questions over whether they had already got married.

This reportedly happened during the Flowers singer’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, according to The Daily Mail.

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando have been going out since 2021 (Credit: Clasos.com.mx / SplashNews.com)

Inside Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando’s love story

Miley and Maxx met on a blind date in late 2021 and the rest is history.

Of their meeting, she told VOGUE in 2023: “Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, ‘The worst that can happen is I leave.'”

They got engaged last year during a trip to Asia. However, Miley was taken by surprise by the proposal.

She told Good Morning America in 2025: “I am not easy to surprise because I love to control every situation. And I had completely surrendered and I’m telling you: I was so, so, so surprised.”

Ahead of their wedding, Miley detailed the things she loved most about her husband-to-be.

She told Zane Lowe for Apple Music: “There’s a whole list of things. I can’t read you my vows… But, the number one thing I think that I noticed from the beginning was we talked about the kind of wisdom of a child. And just, like, their unknowing is what makes them so brilliant. That’s what I love about Maxx the most.”

Miley Cyrus has been married before (Credit: Admedia Photo / SplashNews.com)

Miley Cyrus has been married before

It’s not the first time that Miley has got married. She previously tied the knot with Hollywood actor Liam Hemsworth.

They were married for less than a year. Miley and Liam got married in December 2018 but had gone their separate ways by August 2019.

The exes finalised their divorce in 2020, marking the end of their 10-year relationship that had courted a lot of the spotlight.

Read more: Dolly Parton’s secret final health battle before death as goddaughter Miley Cyrus ‘shell-shocked’: ‘She only confided in a very small, intimate circle’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page and let us know.