Singer Lulu has revealed she was at her ex-husband John Frieda’s bedside when he died on her birthday.

The 78-year-old star spoke about the loss on Kaye Adams’ How To Be 60 podcast. John died on November 3, aged 75.

Her reflections also touched on her late mother and the spiritual beliefs she turns to while grieving.

“I believe the soul is with us always. I talk to my mother every day. I get answers. I get replies. I get signs,” she said.

“So that’s the kind of path that I follow. It’s very comforting.”

Lulu’s ex-husband died on her birthday (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Lulu and ex-husband John Frieda’s bond after their divorce

Lulu and John were married from 1977 until 1991 and share a son, Jordan, 49.

The hairdresser later married Frances Avery Agnelli in 2019. Lulu said she had developed a close relationship with his family, too.

Looking back on how their relationship had changed, she recalled John telling her: “We’re closer now than we’ve ever been.”

She described a bond that extended beyond the former couple: “And we’re all just so connected in that sort of love around him.”

That family connection has continued since his death. Lulu spoke about spending a weekend with his immediate family, including sharing a bed with their grandchildren.

Lulu recalls John’s final moments

Turning to earlier losses in her life, Lulu explained that she had missed both her parents’ final moments.

“My father actually died in the night. We were all in bed, and my mother died before I got there,” she said.

She had previously felt nervous about witnessing somebody’s death. At John’s bedside, those present included his wife, children and grandchildren, as well as Lulu.

“I’ve never seen anyone die before. And this was such an incredible, uplifting experience because it was only the closest family, intimate family,” she said.

“I think there were 13 of us all together at his bedside. And it was wonderful.”

Lulu also acknowledged the sadness of losing him physically. She said she took comfort from knowing his pain had ended.

Reflecting on the gathering falling on her birthday, she added: “But this was an incredible experience. That’s what I got for my birthday. That was my birthday present.”

Read more: The One Show fans distracted by Lulu’s youthful appearance: ‘She looks so young!’

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