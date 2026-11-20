Kelly Osbourne swapped her short blonde hair for waist-length red waves at the ZYN Rolling Stone UK Awards.

The 42-year-old shared a closer look on Instagram Stories as she attended the public event on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

Her hair wasn’t the only splash of colour. Kelly paired the auburn shade with a sparkling blue halter dress, choosing a dark red lip to complete her look.

She also gave the transformation a Disney twist. One selfie was set to Part of Your World from The Little Mermaid, adding a musical nod to her new colour.

Earlier videos on her Stories had shown Kelly with a blunt blonde cut, before she revealed her red-haired look.

Kelly Osbourne looked totally different with her hairstyle (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Kelly Osbourne’s blue dress at the awards

For the November awards, Kelly wore her long red hair in loose waves.

Her glittering halter dress featured a silver overlay. Her makeup included light red eyeshadow and rosy cheeks, continuing the colour theme beyond her hairstyle.

On Instagram Stories, Kelly shared a full-length photograph taken outside her car, plus selfies from the journey to the event.

The pictures didn’t stop when she arrived. She also posted party snaps with friends, including one with her tongue out and another posing with a friend in the bathroom.

Kelly Osbourne posed by a car to show off her dramatic new hairstyle (Credit: Instagram stories)

Kelly Osbourne’s colourful hair history

The TV star has experimented with purple and silver shades, as well as mohawks, extensions and pixie cuts.

In September, she wore a jet-black wig with a blunt asymmetric fringe while walking in Natasha Zinko’s London Fashion Week show.

Her enthusiasm for switching colours goes back years.

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Speaking to PEOPLE in 2014, Kelly explained why having a distinctive shade mattered to her.

She said: “The first time I dyed it and looked in the mirror, I saw myself, and I felt like me. I’ll never be a natural girl. I’ll never be normal or simple.”

She added that one description had particularly bothered her: “The most insulting thing someone said to me was to call me ‘beige.'”

She also said she welcomed others trying purple hair themselves, explaining that she didn’t own the colour.

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