DWTS’ Derek Hough has defended his judging after criticism of his scores, while accepting he can make mistakes.

The 41-year-old spoke exclusively to Us Weekly after the semi-finals on Tuesday, November 17.

At the centre of the discussion was his decision to give every routine a nine the previous week. He said the online discussion did not bother him.

Derek has hit back regarding his judging (Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Derek Hough defends his DWTS judging

“The reason why that doesn’t bother me at all is because I think anybody that knows me, if you’ve been to one of my shows, if you see me do what I do, if you see me host, if you see anything you see me do, it’s one thing I’ve always been. I consistently show up,” he said.

Explaining his approach to the job, Derek said: “I’m not exempt from imperfection. But one thing I do know about myself is, I show up. I show up no matter what and I’m a professional in what I do.”

He also linked the conversation around the judging to the programme’s popularity. His hope was that viewers would focus more on what they enjoy about Dancing With the Stars, rather than what they dislike.

Derek Hough’s earlier comments about scoring

Scoring had already been a talking point for Derek before his latest interview.

On a TikTok livestream, he said he had slept for three hours after travelling from Seattle while on tour.

Derek said he always ‘turns up’ (Credit: Splash News)

His schedule also included a Disney special, followed by a trip to Florida before returning to his tour. He suggested that schedule helped explain why he thought he was giving everyone nines that night.

Earlier, on Disney Night, Derek tossed Shirley Ballas’s small judging shoes onto the floor after her guest appearance. He also indicated that there would be no fours.

Shirley had joined the panel for Horror Movie Night on October 27, when Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson earned the season’s first perfect 40.

Dancing With The Stars heads for the final

The season 35 finale is scheduled for Tuesday, November 24, with five couples still in contention.

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas, Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach, and Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik are among the finalists.

Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold, plus Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov, complete the line-up. Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson left during the semi-final on November 17, while Maura received her first 10 that night.

Dancing With The Stars airs on ABC and Disney+ at 8pm ET on Tuesdays.

Read more: DWTS’ Derek Hough reveals reason he felt ‘guilt’ over his wife’s brain bleed: ‘It felt horrendous’

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