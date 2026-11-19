Christa Pike is reportedly seeking replacement clothes after giving away her belongings before the execution attempt she survived.

The 50-year-old’s request appears in an email included with an October 30 emergency motion, LA Mag reports. Her lawyers say a weekly spending cap has prevented her from buying basic items, including clothing.

Her legal team has reportedly asked the warden to make an exception. The clothing request comes amid a wider dispute over Pike’s prison conditions.

Pike has reportedly made a demand (Credit: Crime Decoy / YouTube)

Christa Pike’s lawyers challenge prison isolation

District Judge Waverly Crenshaw has scheduled arguments for December 1 over an alleged breach of a 2024 settlement. That agreement previously allowed Pike to leave solitary confinement.

Her lawyers allege Tennessee prison officials have since breached its terms by keeping her isolated. They want her to be able to attend group meals, classes, and religious services, and take work assignments.

Her lawyers also argue her former prison block is unsafe, citing other inmates’ histories of violent disciplinary incidents. Pike also alleges she had to clean a cockroach-infested shower herself after returning to prison.

However, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti opposes the proposed arrangements. He argues the requests are not medically appropriate and that Pike must remain in maximum security.

In opposing the move, he cited her previous attempt to kill another inmate and discipline over an escape attempt.

Pike’s execution was botched back in September (Credit: Tennessee Dept. of Corrections/UPI/Shutterstock)

Christa Pike’s failed execution and return to prison

Pike survived the lethal injection on September 30 and later returned to the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center. She spent 10 days in hospital following the attempt, before returning to prison under medical supervision.

Her lawyers believe faulty intravenous lines allowed pentobarbital to enter her arm tissue rather than her bloodstream. Previously, the Tennessee Department of Correction said it had followed the state’s execution protocol.

Pike’s attorneys allege she has little meaningful contact beyond staff and medical personnel.

Pike was sentenced to death for the 1995 murder of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer.

Following the failed attempt, Governor Bill Lee suspended the state’s remaining executions for 2026. Lee’s announcement also ordered a third-party investigation to establish what had happened during the failed execution attempt.

Officials have not announced another execution date.

ED! has contacted the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center for comment.

Read more: Christa Pike’s fate may be sealed as Marsha Blackburn says she ‘should have been executed long ago’

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