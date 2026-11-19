Dolly Parton’s CMA Awards tribute brought Lainey Wilson and Vince Gill together for an emotional duet. Taylor Swift had tears in her eyes during the performance.

The pair sang I Will Always Love You at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (November 18). Lainey also hosted the 60th Country Music Association Awards.

The ceremony followed Dolly’s death at 80 on August 25.

A tribute to Dolly took place during the CMAs (Credit: Tammie Arroyo/Shutterstock)

Dolly Parton’s niece wears a dress created for her aunt

Her niece Danielle attended wearing an outfit originally created for her aunt. The long-sleeved white dress featured gold embellishments and tassels. Danielle paired it with shiny gold boots.

Before the ceremony, Danielle spoke about the outfit on Taste of Country Nights. “The dress that I’m gonna be wearing, this is really special,” she said.

She explained that the dress had been made for Dolly’s song Light Of A Clear Blue Morning. Dolly had tried it on, but had not worn it for its intended purpose, Danielle said.

The song also connected Danielle’s outfit to Lainey, who joined Dolly on a new recording released in January. Miley Cyrus, Reba McEntire and Queen Latifah also featured on that version. It was Dolly’s fourth recording of the song, which she first released in 1977. It was also the final time she re-recorded the track before her death.

The re-recording received a Grammy nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance on Monday (November 16).

Danielle was named brand ambassador for Dolly’s estate in October. In an Instagram reel announcing the role, she said losing her aunt had prompted reflections about the family’s responsibilities. She wanted to share the stories behind Dolly’s public image, rather than try to take her place.

Taylor Swift during Dolly Parton tribute at the CMA Award🥺 https://t.co/NmCjWN5DPJ — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) November 19, 2026

Lainey Wilson’s farewell to Dolly Parton

Lainey, 34, also remembered Dolly in a spoken tribute at the beginning of the ceremony.

“Dolly gave us hope. Dolly gave us joy. Dolly gave us heart,” she told the audience.

“And the way she lived her life, with the balanced compassion rooted in our spiritual upbringing, is a reminder that we are all God’s children who should always be there for one another,” she then said.

Lainey ended with a farewell that echoed the song chosen for the duet: “And now our Tennessee angel is with the angels. Dolly, thank you for all you meant to us, and we will always love you.”

Taylor Swift could be seen with tears in her eyes as she watched the moving performance.

“I’m sorry but seeing Taylor swift tearing up during the Dolly Parton tribute made me sob badly!” one fan tweeted.

“Taylor [broken heart emoji],” another wrote.

“The whole room must be in tears right now. RIP Dolly,” a third added.

Read more: Dolly Parton receives major career honour months after heartbreaking death

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