Dancing With The Stars will broadcast its final live nationwide on Tuesday (November 24).

The three-hour show starts at 8pm ET, or 5pm Pacific, on ABC and Disney+.

Co-host Alfonso Ribeiro announced the season 35 change during the semi-final on Tuesday (November 17).

For Mountain and Pacific viewers, that means watching the routines while voting remains open.

Usually, only Eastern and Central audiences can watch the live episode during the voting window.

“For the first time ever, we will be live across the country on ABC and Disney+,” he said. “That means viewers in the Mountain and Pacific time zones can vote when they watch live at 8:00 Eastern, 5:00 Pacific.”

Alfonso Ribeiro made the DWTS announcement (Credit: George Napolitano / SplashNews.com)

Dancing With The Stars finalists face three routines

The finalists will each perform three routines as they compete for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Alongside a freestyle, each couple faces a dance style the judges choose. The Instant Dance Challenge also returns.

Six celebrities entered the November 17 semi-final: Tatyana Ali, Ezra Frech, Amber Glenn and Maura Higgins.

Harry Shum Jr. and Connor Wood completed that line-up.

Jenna Dewan and partner Val Chmerkovskiy left the competition on Tuesday (November 10), missing out on the finale.

After her exit, Jenna reflected warmly on dancing again and performing with her family watching.

She said: “And I loved getting to share that with the world. Honestly, all love.”

Read more: ‘Sad’ DWTS’ Jenna Dewan reveals her plans with Val Chmerkovskiy before their shocking elimination

Who are the Dancing With The Stars finalists?

Only five couples remain to battle it out for the trophy in the hotly-anticipated final.

The remaining stars taking to the dancefloor in the final are:

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach

Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik

Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov

Dancing With The Stars finale local start times

The November 24 live broadcast begins at 7pm Central and 6pm Mountain, alongside the Eastern and Pacific starts.

Variety reports that the finale will also repeat from 8pm to 11pm Pacific. Hulu will stream the finale the following day.

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