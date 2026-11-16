‘Sad’ DWTS’ Jenna Dewan reveals her plans with Val Chmerkovskiy before their shocking elimination

Jenna Dewan has left the door open to sharing her planned DWTS freestyle with Val Chmerkovskiy after their elimination.

The 45-year-old discussed their unfinished plans in an exclusive interview with E! News. She spoke to Erin Lim Rhodes at the Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday (November 14).

The pair had been planning a potential final performance before their elimination from Dancing With the Stars.

Jenna is open to finding another way to show viewers the freestyle, although she stopped short of announcing a performance.

“Listen, I never say never. Maybe we can put it out there into the world in our own way; you never know.”

Val and Jenna were eliminated last week (Credit: Stephen Greathouse/Shutterstock)

Jenna Dewan reveals her unperformed DWTS routines

Their preparations hadn’t stopped at the previous live show. “We were starting next week’s routine, which was going to be a really beautiful foxtrot hich I was really excited about, and a salsa,” she said.

The freestyle was a longer-term plan, dependent on them securing a place in the final.

Jenna and Val left on Tuesday (November 10), despite scoring 28 out of 30 and winning their dance-off.

Their final performance was a Janet Jackson-themed jazz routine, and they finished seventh in season 35.

DWTS combines judges’ scores with audience votes to determine which couple leaves, rather than relying on judges’ marks alone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan)

Jenna Dewan focuses on family memories

Although “sad” to leave, Jenna said she kept coming back to the positives of taking part.

“I always keep coming back to the good of this whole journey, and I got to share it with my family, Steve and my kids, even Evie had never seen me dance live that she remembered,” she said.

Her eldest daughter had no memory of seeing her dance live before the competition.

Jenna recalled finishing dances and seeing her family looking happy and cheering her on. She also valued performing in her mid-40s, with her children there to share that experience.

Dancing With the Stars semi-finals and final dates

Six couples remain ahead of the semi-finals on Tuesday (November 17).

They include Amber Glenn with Pasha Pashkov, Connor Wood with Rylee Arnold, and Ezra Frech with Daniella Karagach. Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson, Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas, and Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik also remain.

Each pairing will perform one ballroom routine and one Latin dance as they compete for a final place. The season 35 finale is scheduled for Tuesday (November 24).

Read more: Mark Ballas addresses whether he would be a DWTS judge

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