Strictly Come Dancing star Kai Widdrington has finally put fans’ minds at rest after a worrying illness left him unable to dance with celebrity partner Delta Goodrem on Saturday night.

The professional dancer, 31, was rushed to hospital on Friday, November 13, forcing Aljaž Škorjanec to take his place for week 8’s live show.

But there’s good news for fans concerned about his future in the competition. Kai has now broken his silence on his health scare, revealing he’s “on the mend” and sharing exactly when he’ll be back on the dance floor.

Delta Goodrem danced with Aljaž Škorjanec when Kai Widdrington had to drop out suddenly (Credit: BBC / Guy Levy)

Is Kai Widdrington coming back to Strictly Come Dancing?

Thankfully, Kai has confirmed he’s not going anywhere. In fact, he’ll be back alongside Delta for the much-anticipated Blackpool week.

Taking to Instagram, the dancer explained what had happened and reassured his followers about his recovery.

He said: “I’ve been a bit unwell. I had to go to hospital, but the good news is I’m on the mend. And the main thing is I’m back this week and I’m back for the rest of the season. So, I’m on the mend, all is good.

“I just want to say a massive thank you to the people who looked after me. The paramedics and the people at the hospital in Barnet. I want to say a massive thank you to them, they were absolutely amazing, they got me feeling better a lot quicker than I thought I would be.

“And of course, my amazing girlfriend, who’s been giving me all the TLC that I’ve needed, making me lots of soup and lots of lovely pancakes.”

And it seems Kai is already looking forward to getting back into rehearsals with Delta.

Kai continued: “I’ll be back next week. We’re in Blackpool, we’ve made it back to Blackpool and I can’t wait to go there with my wonderful dance partner Delta.

“We’re going to be training all week and we’re going to be heading up there in the week, and I can’t wait.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KΛI ЩIDDЯIПGƬӨП (@kaiwidd)

Why was Kai Widdrington replaced by Aljaž Škorjanec?

Kai’s unexpected absence meant fellow Strictly professional Aljaž had to step in at the eleventh hour to partner Delta.

Despite having barely any time to prepare together, the pair delivered an impressive Argentine Tango to Missing by Everything But The Girl.

And the judges were clearly impressed. Delta and Aljaž earned 35 points, putting them second on the leaderboard and giving the Australian singer her best score of the series so far.

However, Delta’s earlier revelation that Kai had been hospitalised had left viewers worried he might have to withdraw from the competition altogether.

It was those concerns that prompted Kai to speak out, explaining that he wanted to “clear a few things up” about his condition and Strictly future.

Kai Widdrington thanks Aljaž and praises Delta after Strictly drama

Kai also made sure to give Aljaž the recognition he deserved for taking on such a difficult challenge with virtually no notice.

“I just want to say a massive, massive thank you to Aljaž for stepping in last night at, quite literally, the last minute,” he said.

“I mean, I was on my way to hospital and he got the call at, I don’t know, five thirty or something on Friday. He came in, rehearsed with Delta until the evening and then again in the morning.

“So, I can’t thank him enough, he did such an amazing job and absolutely smashed the dance.”

Delta Goodrem previously had to miss a week of Strictly after sustaining a rib injury (Credit: BBC / Guy Levy)

And Kai was just as full of admiration for Delta, who managed to pull off one of her strongest performances despite the last-minute partner switch.

He continued: “And of course, to my amazing dance partner Delta, who just dealt with everything so amazingly, like a pro. Dancing with someone new in the space of 24 hours is absolutely unheard of in this show.

“And also, to do an Argentine Tango to that level, I was gleaming with pride and extremely proud watching from home. So, well done.”

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It’s certainly been a challenging series for Kai and Delta, with this latest setback coming after the singer was previously forced to sit out a week due to a rib injury sustained in rehearsals.

On that occasion, the couple were granted a bye through to the following week under Strictly’s rules, allowing Delta time to recover before returning to the competition.

Now, with Kai recovering and determined to return, the pair are preparing to reunite on the dance floor for Blackpool week. And after everything they’ve been through, they’ll no doubt be hoping for a smoother run this time around.

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 6.35pm on Saturday, November 21 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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