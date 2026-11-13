Netflix series Dept. Q has suffered a “shocking” tragedy, after a member of crew died on set – and the death has left the cast and crew deeply “saddened”.

The detective drama is currently filming its second series in Edinburgh, but filming has been halted after the unexpected death.

A crew member working on Netflix series Dept. Q died after being found injured at a Scottish film studio.

A spokesperson for the film production company said they were “shocked and saddened” by the man’s death.

The cast of Dept. Q are in mourning after the death of a crew member (Credit: Netflix)

Cast and crew “shocked” by death on set of Dept. Q

On Thursday (November 12), emergency services were called to FirstStage studios in Leith, following a report of a seriously injured man. The call came in around 3pm.

Tragically, the man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. As yet, we do not know what injury the man suffered, or how he was injured.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious however inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

As well as Dept. Q, FirstStage studios in Leith has been used for multiple TV shows including Scottish drama The Rig, Anansi Boys, and The Outrun. Prior to its formal conversion into a permanent facility, the site was also used for Avengers: Infinity War.

Matthew Goode leads the cast of the detective drama (Credit: Netflix)

Who was the man who died?

Neither the police nor the production company have released the name or age of the man who died.

Left Bank Pictures, the film production company, said they were “deeply shocked and saddened” by the man’s death.

A Left Bank Pictures spokesperson said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic death of a member of our Dept Q crew.

“Our thoughts are with their family, friends and colleagues at this incredibly difficult time, and we are offering support for those affected.”

Cast and crew are also mourning the man’s death. Matthew Goode, Kelly Macdonald, and Jamie Sives are all in the cast.

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Dept. Q series 1 is currently available to watch on Netflix with a series 2 due soon.