Matt Lucas makes first public appearance since Little Britain was pulled from BBC amid David Walliams allegations

Matt Lucas stepped out in London following allegations against former comedy partner David Walliams.

Walliams, 55, faces sexual misconduct allegations involving teenage girls and young women, which he strongly denies.

Matt has been seen since Little Britain was pulled from the BBC (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Matt Lucas seen for the first time

Metro published pictures of the 52-year-old on Friday (November 13), reporting his first sighting since the allegations emerged.

Dressed for the November chill, Lucas stepped out in a coat, baseball cap and sunglasses, keeping a low profile as he walked along the street.

The former Great British Bake Off presenter has so far remained silent on the allegations surrounding Walliams.

David Walliams’ statement

Walliams said in a statement to the investigating journalists: “I am not a sexual predator. I have not broken the law.”

In the statement, he acknowledged sometimes behaving thoughtlessly during casual relationships but rejected suggestions of sexual predation.

The allegations became public on Tuesday (November 10), after David’s failed High Court bid to prevent publication.

Matt Lucas and David Walliams’s comedy partnership

The pair met through the National Youth Theatre in 1990, years before Little Britain reached television.

Their show Little Britain began on radio before becoming a BBC television series in 2003.

Its original television run lasted three series, ending in 2006, with specials and a live tour also following.

Matt and Walliams stopped working together as a duo around 2011, and each discussed their differences in his autobiography.

They reconciled around the death of their mutual friend Dale Winton in 2018. Further collaborations included the radio spin-off Little Brexit in 2019 and a Comic Relief revival in 2020.

They launched the podcast Making A Scene in 2025. In September, Matt rejected reports of a reboot, saying there were no plans to revive the show.

Matt now co-hosts the football podcast Howler with former player and talkSPORT presenter Jason Cundy.

Its first episode featured former England goalkeeper David Seaman discussing embarrassing moments on and off the pitch.

A companion show, No Balls Allowed, takes guests away from football to discuss other subjects.

Matt and Walliams met through the National Youth Theatre in 1990 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Little Britain removed from BBC iPlayer

The BBC has removed Little Britain and Come Fly With Me from BBC iPlayer.

The broadcaster says it is reviewing programmes featuring Walliams following the allegations. That review also covers material he has written for its platforms.

The BBC has also removed an episode of Doctor Who featuring Walliams from the streaming service.

Read more: David Walliams’s ex-wife Lara Stone revealed she is undergoing cancer treatment days before he was publicly named in allegations

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