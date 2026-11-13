Jo Whiley reveals vulgar name Russell Brand called her as she ‘cried’ for his victims following rape conviction

Jo Whiley says a message Russell Brand wrote in her show book makes her “shudder” following his convictions.

The 61-year-old discussed her reaction on Dig It, the podcast she co-hosts with Zoe Ball. Their conversation took place on Thursday (November 12), with both presenters reflecting on the case.

Jo recalled meeting Brand (Credit: YouTube)

Jo Whiley describes Russell Brand’s show book message

Jo explained that she keeps a book for guests to sign when they appear on her radio show. She said Brand, 51, had referred to her as a “MILF” in his entry.

“It’s like it’s burning a hole in my bookshelf at the moment,” she said.

“I’m sitting in the living room like those words are there. I’m going to have to tear the page out and burn it.”

She added that, at the time, she had expected that kind of remark when meeting him.

At Southwark Crown Court, Brand received a sentence of 10 years and six months on Monday (November 9).

The jury convicted him of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault against four women. The convictions followed a four-week trial, concerning offences committed between 2004 and 2009.

He was acquitted of two further rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.

Brand must serve two-thirds of his sentence before becoming eligible for release. He will remain on the sex offenders’ register for life.

Brand received a sentence of 10 years and six months on Monday (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jo and Zoe Ball reflect on the verdict

Jo said she “cried” alongside her daughter Coco when the verdict was announced on November 5.

“It just felt seismic,” she said. “It felt extraordinarily important and there seems to have been since then this lament from women.”

She continued: “It’s for every woman who’s ever been at the hands of somebody who’s abused them whether it’s sexual or domestic.”

Jo also spoke about empathy from men, and understanding of the effects of abuse across generations.

Zoe, 55, praised the bravery of the women who gave evidence, highlighting what they endured during questioning by the defence.

For her, relief at the outcome followed the horror and upset of hearing the case. She hoped it would lead to something that could help women.

Read more: Rod Stewart forced Russell Brand to backtrack after he claimed he’d ‘had a go on’ his daughter Kimberly

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