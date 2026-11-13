Savannah Guthrie has reportedly extended her NBC News contract, keeping her at the Today desk.

Breaker reported the agreement. Separately, Page Six reported that the 54-year-old’s existing contract was due to expire at the end of 2026.

The news comes as Savannah’s family continues to wait for answers about her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie.

Savannah Guthrie’s future on Today

Bosses were waiting to hear what she wanted to do, according to Page Six. A source told the paper: “Savannah is the best in the business. We want her to stay for as long as she wants to stay.”

The extension would keep Savannah at the NBC morning show beyond the end of her previously reported deal.

Savannah recently led NBC’s primetime midterm broadcast on November 3, before appearing on Today the following morning.

NBC said its primetime election coverage attracted 6.5 million viewers.

Representatives for NBC have been contacted for comment.

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie work on the Today show (Credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance remains unresolved

Savannah’s mother Nancy, 84, was taken from her Arizona home in February. Her abduction remains unsolved.

Savannah returned to the programme after a six-week break.

On November 1, Savannah posted an old drawing by her daughter on Instagram while asking for help finding answers.

She said the family could not move forward and reminded people that a reward was still available.

Savannah wrote on Instagram: “Found this old drawing from my daughter today. It says so much about how I feel. The world goes on, things appear ‘normal’ – as we try to keep going and be strong, especially for our young kids – but it’s not and it never will be.

“For Annie and Tommy, for Cam and Kristine, for Mike and me and for all of mom’s beloved grandchildren: we ache for her, we cry out for answers, we cannot move forward. We need someone to help us, tell us what you know. Our mom was a light in this world. We want to celebrate her and give her the dignity she deserves. The reward is still available. Please. We are begging you. Please help us.”

She added: “Thank you to all those who have been kind and shown the best of humanity. Join us in praying without ceasing.”

Investigators had also shared information about their work on the case in an October 30 statement.

Read more: Nancy Guthrie Ransom Note Details Revealed: Chilling Warning to Savannah Guthrie Exposed

The sheriff’s department said investigators had travelled to Florida earlier that month to meet laboratory scientists.

The talks focused on what more could be done to advance the case.

The department urged people to share information, stressing that even small tips could help.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page and let us know.