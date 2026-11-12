Dancing With The Stars judges accused of ‘underscoring’ Amber Glenn

Amber Glenn missed out on perfect Dancing with the Stars marks, with viewers complaining about the star being “underscored”.

Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough awarded nines, while Bruno Tonioli gave 10. Amber and professional partner Pasha Pashkov finished with 28 out of 30.

Viewers quoted in the report sympathised with Amber after she appeared puzzled by Carrie Ann’s comments.

One wrote on X: “I’m just as confused as Amber.”

Amber and Pasha received 28 out of 30 (Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Amber Glenn reacts to Carrie Ann Inaba’s Dancing With The Stars feedback

The skater and Pasha had performed a paso doble to Evanescence’s Bring Me to Life for Tuesday’s Grammy Night.

Carrie Ann’s assessment was largely positive, praising Amber’s strength, grace and growing ability to lead the dance. However, she also pointed out that Amber’s foot had come off the ground.

The judge indicated that the movement was small, with music cutting off the feedback soon afterwards. She continued to insist it had happened as the couple walked away.

Amber then appeared to mutter something to Pasha, shaking her head and scratching her forehead.

Derek, meanwhile, wanted more stretch in the routine’s twisting movements, although he praised the pair’s knee spins.

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Fans fume over the judges’ scoring

Taking to the comment section of Derek Hough’s Instagram, fans complained about the undermarking of Amber.

“Amber keeps getting underscored- it’s so frustrating to see how much she puts in just to have those 10s held out of reach. She deserved better tonight,” one fan complained.

“Please stop underscoring @amberglenniceskater,” another wrote.

“How could you not give @amberglenniceskater a 10????? She is amazing week after week, and she continues to get underscored!!” a third added.

However, some fans defended the judges. “A 10 would mean no mistakes, absolute perfection. I think the audience has lost the plot with scoring. 10s should be saved for perfection, not just because we feel they deserve it,” one said.

ED! has contacted DWTS for comment.

Read more: DWTS’ Jenna Dewan hits out at ‘online noise’ following show exit as fans turn on Val Chmerkovskiy

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