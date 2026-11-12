Nicola Peltz hits back at ‘mean’ comments about her weight as she’s accused of sharing ‘weird’ photo

Nicola Peltz has hit back at comments about her weight after sharing a selfie following a facial.

The 31-year-old thanked a follower who defended her against body-shaming.

Her reply included a broken-heart emoji and a personal message for the supporter who had stepped in.

She told them she read their kind comments and explained how much those messages meant to her. Nicola also returned the compliment, describing the follower as beautiful and perfect.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nicola peltz beckham (@nicolapeltzbeckham)

Nicola Peltz responds to comments about her weight beneath facial selfie

The exchange began when a follower urged others to stop body-shaming Nicola and other people. “Stop body-shaming her and other ppl. Are you all perfect?”

Nicola replied: “Thank you, some people are actually so mean”. She then added: “Your comments are so kind, thank you [so much] I read them, and it means a lot to me. You’re so beautiful; you’re perfect.”

The photograph appeared on Wednesday after Nicola underwent a hyperbaric facial, according to the report.

She wore purple scrubs and pulled up her top to reveal her stomach in the selfie. Some commenters questioned what showing her stomach had to do with the skincare treatment.

“What are you showing us exactly?” one follower asked. “What’s showing your stomach off got to do with a facial?” another asked. “Weird photo,” a third commented.

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham share New York updates

Away from that exchange, Nicola and her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, have recently shared photographs from a trip to New York.

Brooklyn has defended his wife (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Brooklyn posted a loving message about his wife on his Instagram stories on Sunday. He expressed his love for Nicola and described how important she was to him.

On Wednesday, he shared a collection of photographs from their recent time together. The pictures included outings in the city, moments with their dogs and preparations in their hotel room.

Nicola also posted about the visit herself, saying her time in New York had left her heart feeling full.

Brooklyn Beckham previously defended Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn had already challenged comments about Nicola’s appearance at the end of August, according to the report.

That earlier exchange happened beneath a cooking video he shared. A follower criticised Nicola’s appearance and told Brooklyn to feed her.

He responded by defending his wife, calling her beautiful and saying people should never comment on a woman’s body. Brooklyn also described the remark as disgraceful.

The couple married in 2022 and renewed their vows last year.

Read more: Brooklyn Beckham ‘trying to get attention’ from wife Nicola Peltz as he’s ‘sidelined’ in now-deleted Halloween photo with Damian Hurley

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